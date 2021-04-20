> Idaho linebacker TRE WALKER has been named a finalist for the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award as the FCS national defensive player of the year, the school announced Monday. He led the Vandals and the Big Sky Conference with 13.5 tackles a game.
> MARISSA ZUCCHETTO of Washington State nabbed the Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week award. She tallied 13 saves in a double-overtime scoreless draw with Washington.
> CLAYTON VANDYKE of Lewis-Clark State was named Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week by the Cascade Conference. He ran the sixth-fastest times in the NAIA this year at 800 and 1,500 meters.