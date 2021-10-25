PULLMAN — Everything was rolling for the Washington State women’s basketball team in an 89-38 exhibition victory over Saint Martin’s, an NCAA Division II team, Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
WSU senior Ula Motuga was perfect from the field, hitting all seven of her shots to register a game-high 17 points. She also had a team-best seven rebounds.
Junior Bella Murekatete posted a similarly efficient performance, shooting 8-of-9 from the field to tally 16 points.
"It just feels great to be back in the gym and back with fans,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Our team was super excited to get out and play. We didn't have to talk too much scout with them for this game. We gave them some personnel things to look for, but for the most part we just let them loose.”
The Cougars play their second and final exhibition game Nov. 5 when they play host to Northwest Nazarene.
VOLLEYBALL
WSU sweeps Cal
PULLMAN — The No. 22 Cougar volleyball team earned its 11th sweep of the season in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 victory against California at Bohler Gym.
WSU (13-7, 7-3 Pac-12) found its rhythm behind a dominating block and balanced attack against the overmatched Golden Bears (7-14, 0-10).
Pia Timmer and Katy Ryan each tallied 10 kills apiece to lead the Cougs.
Middle blocker Kalyah Williams led the Cougs’ defensive efforts with a career-best eight blocks to go along with seven kills.
SOCCER
Third straight tie for Wazzu
PULLMAN — For the third consecutive game, the WSU soccer team saw a match end in a draw after a double-overtime Sunday at Lower Soccer Field.
WSU and No. 8 UCLA battled to a 1-1 tie after the two extra periods came up scoreless.
It was the Bruins (13-0-3, 5-0-3) who would get on the board first in the 25th minute, converting a mishit goal kick into a quick counter finished off by Kennedy Faulknor from long distance.
In the 55th minute, WSU (10-2-4, 4-1-3) equalized it on a strike from Sydney Studer.
Studer's strike was set up by Grayson Lynch as the junior striker took the ball deep in her own end past midfield before finding Studer in the center of the pitch alone with a chance to make something happen.