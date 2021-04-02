PULLMAN — The 15th-ranked Washington State volleyball team secured at least a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12, and kept its hopes alive of earning a share of the conference title with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12 defeat of Arizona on Thursday at Bohler Gym.
WSU (11-3) outhit the Wildcats (9-11) .219 to .109, outblocked Arizona 14-5 and committed 13 fewer errors on the attack. The Cougars, missing standout outside hitter Pia Timmer, were led by three true freshmen with double-digit kills — Julianna Dalton (14), Argentina Ung (12) and Jasmine Martin (10).
Ung and Martin, usually reserves on the team, hit a combined .523.
Sophomore star middle blocker Magda Jehlarova posted 10 blocks, senior utility player Penny Tusa had nine kills and 15 digs, and sophomore setter Hannah Pukis had 40 assists and nine digs.
Wazzu scored six of the last seven points in the second set to come back from a 22-19 deficit, and tallied seven of the final nine points in the third.
Arizona was paced offensively by Jaelyn Hodge (14 kills) and Sofia Maldonado Diaz (12).
FOOTBALLWSU’s Hanson honored
Former Washington State placekicker Jason Hanson will be officially inducted into the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, it was announced Thursday.
A 1989 All-America honoree, Hanson kicked 63 successful field goals and converted 46 of 47 PAT attempts in his career with the Cougs.
CROSS COUNTRYUI runners recognized
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The University of Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams earned USTFCCCA All-Academic team awards.
The women’s team posted the highest combined grade-point average in the country at 3.872.
The men came in with the eighth-best GPA nationally, at 3.646.