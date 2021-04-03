KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team popped off 29 hits Friday to secure a doubleheader sweep, 15-8 and 16-5, against Oregon Techy, extending the Warriors’ winning streak to 15 games.
No. 7 LCSC (24-2) recorded its seventh consecutive game scoring double-digit runs. The Warriors rallied from a 8-4 seventh-inning hole in the first game, scoring 11 runs in the final three innings.
In Game 1, L-C had trouble registering scores early, but ended up tallying 15 RBI as hits started to roll in. Aidan Nadle was responsible for four, Dillon Plew had three while Brock Ephan, A.J. Davis and Matt James batted in two apiece. The Warriors went 18-of-43 at the plate overall while James, Davis, and Nadle each blasted in a homer.
Pitcher Tallon Thomason struck out six batters in 5.1 innings, registering his sixth win on the season.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK STATE OREGON TECH
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 2 3 1 Keelean rf 4 1 2 0
Davis 2b 5 1 2 3 Jio 2b 3 1 0 0
Plew 3b 5 3 3 2 Daily ss 5 1 2 3
Johnson lf 4 2 1 1 Swanson 1b 4 1 1 0
Ephan 1b 4 2 2 2 Mendez dh 5 1 3 0
Nagle rf 6 1 3 4 Dunham 3b 3 1 0 0
White dh 6 0 1 0 Watanabe ph 1 0 1 0
James c 5 1 3 2 Malcolm lf 5 1 2 1
Light pr 0 2 0 0 Stockton c 4 1 2 3
Linscott cf 3 1 0 0 Tarakhchyan cf 4 0 0 1
Totals 43 15 18 15 Totals 38 8 13 8
Lewis-Clark St. 030 001 236—15 18 0
Oregon Tech 030 500 000—8 13 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Holmes 3.2 5 6 6 2 1
Thomason (W, 6-0) 5.1 8 2 2 1 6
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Arman 5.1 7 4 4 3 3
Davis 1.0 3 2 2 1 0
Dunham (L, 1-4) 2.1 8 9 9 0 0
Dahlke 0.1 0 0 0 0 1
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK STATE OREGON TECH
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 1 1 2 Keelean rf 2 1 0 1
Davis 2b 3 0 0 0 Jio 2b 3 0 2 2
Needham 2b 2 0 0 0 Daily ss 3 0 0 0
Plew 3b 3 2 2 1 Swanson 3b 3 0 1 2
Johnson lf 3 3 1 0 Mendez 1b 3 0 0 0
Ephan 1b 3 1 2 2 Cruz ph 1 0 0 0
Stout 1b 0 0 0 0 Stockton dh 2 1 0 0
Nagle rf 4 2 1 3 Malcolm lf 4 1 1 0
James dh 4 3 2 3 Tarakhchyan cf 3 1 0 0
Harum cf 3 3 2 3 Maloney c 3 0 1 0
Threlfall c 3 0 0 2 Connell pr 0 1 0 0
Light pr 0 1 0 0
Totals 33 16 11 15 Totals 27 5 5 5
Lewis-Clark St. 220 413 4—16 11 1
Oregon Tech 001 400 0—5 5 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers 3.1 2 5 5 4 9
Gregory (W, 1-0) 1.2 2 0 0 0 3
Juhasz 2.0 1 0 0 0 2
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Miller (L, 3-2) 3.2 7 8 8 2 1
Poling 0.1 0 0 0 2 1
Evenhus 1.1 2 4 3 3 2
Little 1.2 2 4 4 0 3
Stanford 7, WSU 5
PULLMAN — Washington State took a one-run lead into the ninth inning but No. 24 Stanford rallied for three runs to hand the Cougars a defeat at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.
The Cougars (12-10, 1-7 Pac-12) received an impressive starting pitching performance from junior Zane Mills, who struck out 10 and allowed four runs in seven innings.
Stanford 000 220 000—7 10 4
Washington State 300 001 100—5 7 0
Mathews, Pancer (6), O’Rourke (6), Bruno (6), Grech (7) and Huff. Mills, Leonard (8), Hawkins (9) and Meyer.
W — Gretch (4-1). L — Hawkins (1-4)
Stanford hits — Tawa 3, Gargus, Troy (HR), Jones (HR), Martinez 2 (2B), Crampton 2.
WSU hits — Manzardo, McKeon (2B), Peterson 2, Meyer (2B), Kolden.
SOCCER
Idaho 2, EWU 0
CHENEY, Wash. — Maddy Lasher and Myah Merino scored goals midway through the match while the Vandal defense pitched a shutout, sending Idaho’s women’s soccer team to its fifth straight win, this one a 2-0 defeat of Big Sky foe Eastern Washington at the EWU Soccer Field.
Idaho 1 1—2
EWU 0 0—0
Idaho — Maddy Lasher, 36th.
Idaho — Myah Merino, 55th.
Shots — Idaho 9, EWU 15.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 3; EWU: Kelsee Winston 2.
UCLA routs Cougs
LOS ANGELES — Fifth-ranked UCLA wore visiting Washington State down, tallying four goals unanswered in the second half to roll to a Pac-12 win at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.
WSU 0 0—0
UCLA 0 4—4
UCLA — Mia Fishel (Delanie Sheehan), 47th.
UCLA — Reilyn Turner (Fishel, Kaila Novak), 50th.
UCLA — Turner (Sunshine Fontes), 60th.
UCLA — Fontes, 80th.
Shots — WSU 15, UCLA 17.
Saves — WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 4; UCLA: Lauren Brzykcy 5.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Leger-Walker honored
PULLMAN — Washington State freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker became the first WSU player to earn an All-American honor from the U.S. Basketball Writers’ Association, the school announced.
Vandals sign Johnson
MOSCOW — Sacramento State transfer Tiana Johnson signed with Idaho and will join the program next season, UI coach Jon Newlee announced.
Johnson, a 6-foot-2 guard who can also play in the post, started 62 of the 83 games she appeared in as a Hornet over three seasons from 2017-20. She posted averages of 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a junior last season.
TRACK
Three L-C records fall
SPOKANE — Madi Carson, Chelsie Testa and the women’s 400-meter relay team set Lewis-Clark State records on the first day of the HIR Invitational track meet at Whitworth.
Carson cleared 12 feet, 4 inches, in the women’s pole vault, Testa tripled-jump 35-3 and the relay team of Nikki Halbert, Rebekka Kalmbach, Karlie Smith and Anika Grogan ran 48.54 seconds.