Sophomore Chloe Emery had 11 kills Saturday as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team rolled to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 Cascade Conference victory against College of Idaho on the team’s senior night at the Activity Center.
Freshman setter Hannah Martinez added 19 assists and senior setter Jess Ruffing had 12 for the Warriors (7-5, 7-5 Cascade), who swept the two-match weekend series from the Yotes (4-10, 4-8) and lost just one of seven sets played. Sophomore libero Kenzie Dean led LCSC with 14 digs.
Cameron Wallace paced C of I with seven kills. Abigail Guinn chipped in 16 assists and Chloe Knudson had 11 digs.
It was the final match for seniors Denise Elder, Jordan Hunter and Morgan Ness. Elder, a middle blocker, had four kills and three block-assist. Hunter and Ness did not play in the match.
Ruffing has decided to come back in the fall and use the extra year the NAIA granted to athletes because of the pandemic.
BASEBALLArizona State 5, WSU
PHOENIX — Pinch hitter Jack Moss had a single that scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth, and the Sun Devils held off a rally in the ninth inning by the Cougars to post a Pac-12 win at Municipal Stadium.
Washington State (12-7, 1-4 Pac-12) tallied four runs in the sixth on a Keith Jones II RBI single, a fielder’s choice and a Justin Van De Brake two-out double that put the Cougars in front 4-3.
However, Moss’ single scored Kai Murphy to tie it, and a fielding error enabled Hunter Haas to score all the way from first to give Arizona State (14-5, 3-2) the lead.
In the ninth, Jacob McKeon singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Kyle Manzardo was intentionally walked an out later and Preston Clifford got aboard on a fielding error to load the bases. But Kodie Kolden flew out to end the game.
With the walk, Manzardo extended his on-base streak to 43 games, setting a school record that previously was held by Brady Everett.
Washington State 000 004 000—4 14 2
Arizona State 300 000 02x—5 8 1
Mills, Newstrom (7), Kaelber (7), Leonard (8), Barison (8) and Meyer; Thornton, Glenn (6), Osman (6), Corrigan (8), Levine (8) and Cheema, Ferri (8).
W—Levine. L—Leonard.
WSU hits — Justin Van De Brake 3 (2B), Jacob McKeon 3, Jake Meyer 2 (2B), Kodie Kolden 2, Jack Smith 2, Collin Montez, Keith Jones II.
Arizona State hits — Hunter Jump 2 (2B), Sean McLain 2 (2B), Ethan Long (2B), Drew Swift, Jack Moss, Sam Ferri.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU 1, Colorado 0
BOULDER, Colo. — Senior midfielder Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored in the 98th minute to send the Cougars to their first Pac-12 win of the season at Prentup Field.
“It was a gutsy win,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “Colorado is a good team and hard to deal with. Their style and rhythm is tough to defend, and we were successful with what we needed to do today.”
Gomera-Stevens took a pass from senior midfielder Sydney Pulver and got through a midfield challenge before getting past a defender and beating Colorado goalkeeper Dani Hansen low on the far side with a left-footed shot.
It was Gomera-Stevens’ third goal of the season, and the second consecutive game in which she scored. It was her second game-winner of the season, her second career game-winner in overtime and the eighth overall in her career, tying her for fourth in school history.
It was the fourth shutout of the season for Washington State (5-1-1, 1-0-1 Pac-12), which got five saves from Marissa Zucchetto.
The Buffaloes (6-4-1, 2-3-1) got seven saves from Hansen.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Friday at UCLA.
Washington State 0 0 1—1
Colorado 0 0 0—0
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens, 98th.
Shots — WSU 18, Colorado 15. Saves — WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 5. Colorado: Dani Hansen 7.
WOMEN’S TENNISAtes records 100th win
BERKELEY, Calif. — Senior Melisa Ates earned her 100th career victory in singles at Washington State, but the Cougars fell 4-3 to California in a Pac-12 match at the Hellman Tennis Center.
Ates earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory against the Bears’ Cami Brown to notch the milestone. She is the fourth player in program history to have 100 or more singles victories.
Ates needs two more win to tie Elizaveta Luzina for third on the list.
WSU (10-8, 2-4 Pac-12) next will play at BYU at 9 a.m. Thursday.