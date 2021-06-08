Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson has hired a graduate assistant who recently completed his playing career at Cedarville in Ohio, the Lewiston school acknowledged Monday.
Andrew Stein will join Johnson and newly appointed top assistant CJ Johnson on a team that placed second in the NAIA tournament in March. Johnson’s previous top assistant, Leif Karlberg, resigned last month.
Stein, from Woodbine, Md., made the all-academic team in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference as a senior in 2019-20 at Cedarville, an NCAA Division II program.
TENNIS
Warriors sign four
Lewis-Clark State tennis coach Kai Fong announced the signing of four players.
Women’s player Catherine Khardina of Vladivoskok, Russia, and men’s player Alvaro Camino of Barcelona, Spain, will join the Warriors, along with Brazilian women Victoria Ayres Sanches and Maria Silva, who hail from Sao Laurenco and Blumenau, respectively.