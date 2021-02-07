CALDWELL, Idaho — Lewis-Clark State’s women’s basketball team held College of Idaho without a point from the 5:07 mark of the second quarter until there was 5:35 on the clock in the third.
The 23rd-ranked Warriors, meanwhile, rattled off 14 consecutive points to furnish a big lead during a 76-57 nonleague win against the Yotes.
LCSC (9-4) had four players score in double digits. Senior guard Jansen Edmiston posted 20 points, junior guard Abby Farmer tallied 17 — shooting 5-for-8 from 3-point range — and seniors Kiara Burlage and Abbie Johnson kicked in 15 and 14, respectively.
Burlage pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. Johnson had five of LCSC’s eight blocked shots. Edmiston added five assists and four rebounds.
“We played really hard the whole game,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “Except for our turnovers (12 in the first half) and a few missed free throws, I thought we executed really well offensively, especially in the fourth quarter (a 24-16 advantage).”
The Warriors hit nine of their first 12 field-goal attempts and went up by double digits early in the second quarter.
C of I (4-11) shot 29.7 percent against 51.9 percent for the Warriors.
Kenadee French led the Yotes with 18 points, all on 3s.
“Our defense was solid the entire game,” Orr said. “We had a hard time stopping French, but we made them work for everything and kept them under 30 percent (shooting) for the game.”
LCSC will conclude its regular season with a home series against NCAA Division II Montana State-Billings. The first will tip off at 6 p.m. on Friday at the LCSC Activity Center.
LEWIS-CLARK ST. (9-4)
Edmiston 7-14 4-4 20, Farmer 6-9 0-0 17, Burlage 5-11 4-9 15, Johnson 5-7 3-4 14, Souvenir 2-4 0-1 4, Sellmann 2-4 0-0 4, Holm 1-2 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Muehlhausen 0-0 0-0 0, Broyles 0-0 0-0 0, Weaver 0-2 0-0 0, Sykora 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 11-18 76.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (4-11)
French 6-10 0-0 18, Cannon 4-10 5-5 15, Rasmussen 4-10 0-2 8, Mitchell 1-14 0-0 2, Sayer 0-3 0-0 0, Krusemark 2-7 0-2 5, Anderson 1-5 2-4 4, Creager 1-1 1-2 3, Reed 0-2 2-2 2, Renfro 0-0 0-0 0, Riggle 0-2 0-0 0, Schritter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 10-17 57.
Lewis-Clark State 21 12 19 24—76
College of Idaho 13 11 17 16—57
3-point goals: LCSC 9-22 (Edmiston 2-6, Farmer 5-8, Burlage 1-4, Johnson 1-2, Souvenir 0-1, Schroeder 0-1), C of I 9-21 (French 6-9, Cannon 2-6, Mitchell 0-1, Krusemark 1-4, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds: LCSC 43 (Burlage 12), C of I 36 (Mitchell 6). Assists: LCSC 16 (Souvenir 6), C of I 15 (Reed 4). Total fouls: LCSC 15, C of I 15. Fouled out: None.
MEN’S BASKETBALLEWU 90, Idaho 64
CHENEY — Getting outscored by 20 points in the second half, the Idaho men fell to Eastern Washington in a Big Sky game at Reese Court, remaining winless in 15 outings.
Jacob Groves collected 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (8-6, 7-2 Big Sky).
Senior guard Ja’Vary Christmas had 13 points for the Vandals (0-15, 0-12).
For the second time in three days, the Vandals remained competitive against EWU in the first half, leading by five points at one stage before going into halftime down 34-28. But they got outdone 56-36 thereafter and wound up with a more lopsided loss than Thursday’s 89-65 setback in Moscow.
Former Moscow High School standout and sophomore guard Gabe Quinnett scored 11 points for the Vandals and freshman guard Hunter-Jack Madden came off the bench for 10.
Michael Meadows had 16 points for the Eagles, Tanner Groves added 11 and Ellis Magnuson 10. Kim Aiken Jr. snagged 11 rebounds as EWU won the board column 40-30.
Eastern won its fifth consecutive game and moved into first place in the league, a half-game ahead of three other two-loss teams.
Idaho next plays a two-game series at Idaho State, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
IDAHO (0-15, 0-12)
Blakney 4-6 1-2 9, Thiombane 0-3 0-0 0, Christmas 6-13 1-4 13, Quinnett 4-9 2-2 11, Thacker 3-9 3-4 9, Christensen 0-1 4-4 4, Madden 4-7 0-0 10, Kilgore 2-9 2-2 6, Robinson 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 23-61 15-20 64.
EASTERN WASHINGTON (8-6, 7-2)
T.Groves 3-9 5-5 11, Magnuson 4-6 1-2 10, Meadows 5-11 5-5 16, Aiken 1-5 3-4 5, J.Groves 7-12 2-2 17, Davison 3-4 1-2 9, Robertson 3-7 0-0 8, Venters 2-3 0-0 6, Rouse 1-4 0-0 3, Amato 1-1 0-0 2, Radocaj 0-0 3-4 3, Veening 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 20-24 90.
Halftime: EWU 34-28. 3-point goals: Idaho 3-19 (Madden 2-3, Quinnett 1-4, Christmas 0-2, Kilgore 0-3, Robinson 0-3, Thacker 0-4), EWU 10-28 (Davison 2-2, Venters 2-3, Robertson 2-6, J.Groves 1-2, Magnuson 1-3, Meadows 1-3, Rouse 1-4, T.Groves 0-2, Aiken 0-3). Fouled out: Christensen. Rebounds: Idaho 29 (Thiombane 6), EWU 38 (Aiken 11). Assists: Idaho 10 (Quinnett 3), EWU 19 (Meadows 5). Total fouls: Idaho 21, EWU 15.
VOLLEYBALLUCLA wins rematch
PULLMAN — No. 18 UCLA avenged a five-set loss earlier in the week to the 24th-ranked Washington State volleyball team, beating the Cougars in four sets on Saturday at Bohler Gym in a Pac-12 match.
The Bruins won by scores of 25-20, 13-25, 25-15 and 25-21.
Sophomore outside hitter Pia Timmer was WSU’s only player with double-digit kills, posting 13. She added three aces.
The Cougs (4-2, 4-2) hit .127 against .198 for UCLA (4-2, 4-2).
Sophomore Kalyah Williams posted five blocks and sophomore setter Hannah Pukis totaled three blocks and a double-double of 11 digs and 23 assists.
Multiple UCLA errors and a strong blocking front provided the Cougs a dominant win in Set 2, but WSU couldn’t contain several Bruin runs in the other games.
UCLA was led by Mac May, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year, who fired off 21 kills.
Wazzu meet Colorado at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the same site.
Bengals inch past UI
POCATELLO — Idaho’s volleyball team dropped a tight Big Sky Conference decision against Idaho State on Saturday at Reed Gym, falling in five sets to rival Idaho State.
The Bengals toppled the Vandals 21-25, 25-18, 29-27, 24-26 and 15-9.
Idaho State (2-3, 2-3) outhit the Vandals (3-2, 3-2) .217 to .194 and had 13 aces against Idaho’s two to fashion a slight advantage — despite committing five more errors than UI.
The Vandals totaled 14 blocks. They were led offensively by Nikki Ball (17 kills), Avery Housley (13) and Kennedy Warren (11).
Ball had five blocks, and Allison Munday and Logos School (Moscow) graduate Bea Whitling added five apiece.
Donnee Janzen tallied 37 assists and Becca Owen compiled 20 digs.
ISU’s Raegan Kunz led all players with 23 kills.
The two teams meet again at 5 p.m. today the same site.
CROSS COUNTRYVandal women triumph
Malaina Thacker finished first among individuals with a 5k time of 16:53.1 to lead the Idaho women to victory in the Idaho Orchards Cross Country Invite held Saturday at the Lewiston Orchards.
The Vandals came in second among men’s teams behind a third-place individual finish from Shea Mattson, who ran the 8k course in a time of 25:59.5.
Also competing were the WSU women, who placed second in team competition, led by individual runner-up Neema Kimtai.
WOMEN
Team scores — Idaho 31, WSU 38, Montana 58, Eastern Washington 108.
Idaho individuals — 1. Malaina Thacker, 16:53.1; 5. Maya Kobylanski, 17:13.3; 7. Nell Baker, 17:25.4; 8. Faith Dilmore, 17:30.7; 10. Jolene Whiteley, 17:40.3; 18. Leah Holmgren, 18:22.1; 31. Mia Hill, 19:17.1.
WSU individuals — 2. Neema Kimtai, 17:00.8; 4. Erin Mullins, 17:11.4; 9. Alaina Stone-Boggs, 17:34.9; 11. Caroline Jerotich, 17:49.2; 12. Zorana Grujic, 17:54.0; 14. Jelena Grujic, 18:10.0; 15. Samantha Boyle, 18:16.4; 16. Kerstin Ly, 18:16.9; 20. Pia Richards, 18:30.9; 30. Kiyenna Beatty, 19:10.6.
MEN
Team scores — Montana 27, Idaho 47, Eastern Washington 60.
Idaho individuals — 3. Shea Mattson, 25:29.5; 5. Gabriel Dinnel, 25:37.0; 12. Ryan Kline, 25:57.6; 14. Sam Fulbright, 26:12.2; 19. Timo Dohm, 26:50.5.