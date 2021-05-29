GULF SHORES, Ala. — Clayton VanDyke placed second in the men’s 1,500-meter and Lewiston High School graduate Connor Turpin took third in the men’s marathon Friday to lead Lewis-Clark State’s performance on the final day of the NAIA Outdoor track meet Friday.
The L-C men tied for eighth as a team, their best finish ever.
“It is a great day to be a part of Warrior track and field,” L-C coach Mike Collins said. “A lot of great things happened throughout the day and throughout the week.”
VanDyke was timed in 3 minutes, 54.76 seconds, right behind winner Senzo Sokhela of Westmont in 3:54.29. The L-C senior also placed fifth in the 800.
Turpin, a junior, was timed in 2 hours, 42.10 seconds in the marathon. The winner was Jake Barraclough of Savannah in 2:38.00.
“Connor Turpin really started the day well in the marathon,” Collins said. “He really followed the plan and did everything he was supposed to do. If that race was any longer I think he’d win that thing.”
Also scoring points for the Warriors was Delaney Warren, eighth in the women’s discus, far above her seeding.
In the men’s 5,000, the Warriors’ Cole Olsen placed 12th.
L-C placers
MEN
800 — 5. Clayton VanDyke 1:51.96.
5000 — 12. Cole Olsen 15:18.94.
Marathon — 3. Connor Turipin 2:42:10.
WOMEN
Discus — 8. Delaney Warren 143-5.
Jacobson advances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mitch Jacobson of Washington State took 12th in the men’s high jump at the NCAA West Regional and qualified for the NCAA Championships.
Jacobson cleared 7 feet, 1 inch.
Most of the events were postponed by inclement weather.
BASEBALLWashington 14, WSU 7
PULLMAN — A six-run fourth inning propelled Washington toward a win against Washington State in a Pac-12 baseball game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Cougars had rebounded from a first-inning error that cost them a run, as Kyle Manzardo and Jacob McKeon each turned in RBI singles in the third inning to bring WSU a 2-1 lead.
Seven Cougars (25-23, 12-17) registered a hit while starting pitcher Zane Mills picked up his 83rd strikeout of the season, the most by any Coug since Aaron McKenzie notched 95 in 2004.
After the Huskies (20-29, 6-20) seized a 10-4 lead in the sixth, WSU responded as Nate Swartz doubled in a run, but a Cougar error on a dropped fly ball in the seventh from scored three runs.
Washington 100 621 400—14 15 1
Washington State 002 101 210—7 12 3
Tyson Guerrero, Dlyan Lamb (5), Stefan Raeth (6) and Michael Petrie. Zane Mills, Dakota Hawkins (4), Tyler Hoeft (7), Bryce Moyle (7), Elias Farland (9) and Jake Meyer.
W — Guerrero (3-3); — Mills (5-5).
Washington hits — Preston Viltz 2 (2B), Will Simpson 2, Christian Jones 2 (2B), Dalton Chandler, Michael Snyder, Ramon Bramasco 3 (2B), Braiden Ward 2 (2B), Michael Petrie 2.
Washington State hits — Kodie Kolden 2, Kyle Manzardo 2 (2B), Tristan Peterson (2B), Jacob McKeon 2, Jake Meyer, Nate Swarts 2 (2B), Preston Clifford 2.