The University of Idaho’s women’s basketball team learned Monday that it will open Big Sky play at its new ICCU Arena on Dec. 30 against Northern Arizona.
The Vandals’ first league game will be Dec. 4 at Southern Utah, according to Monday’s release from the conference.
UI will go about four weeks between conference games, from Dec. 4 to 30. The Vandals, coming off a second-place finish in the Big Sky, will play each conference opponent at the ICCU Arena and on the road. All games will be on Thursdays and Saturdays.
“I am excited to see the Big Sky has gone back to the double round-robin format,” UI coach Jon Newlee said in a release. “It balances things up with the road trips and restores the competitive balance of the league as good as is possible for now.”
Idaho will host Portland State on New Year’s Day.
The Big Sky tournament will again take place at Boise’s Idaho Central Credit Arena, from March 7-11.
UI CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Dec. — 4, at Southern Utah; 30, vs. Northern Arizona.
Jan. — 1, vs. Portland State; 6, at Montana State; 8, vs. Eastern Washington; 13, vs. Weber State; 15, vs. Idaho State; 20, at Northern Colorado; 22, at Sacramento State; 27, vs. Montana; 29, at Montana State.
Feb. — 3, vs. Southern Utah; 10, at Idaho State; 12, at Weber State; 17, at Montana; 19, at Eastern Washington; 24, vs. Sacramento State; 26, vs. Northern Colorado.
March — 3, at Portland State; 5, at Northern Arizona.
VOLLEYBALLL-C gets academic kudos
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team made the All-Academic team of the American Volleyball Coaches Association for just the second time ever, the Lewiston school announced.
The Warriors had a team grade-point average of 3.41, surpassing the All-America cutoff of 3.3.
“We’ve been chasing this academic award since I took over,” L-C coach Shaun Pohlman said. “We had been getting closer and closer each year and just missed out last year by .005, which is a single person’s letter grade.”