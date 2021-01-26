MOSCOW — The University of Idaho’s football team learned Monday that it will open and close its season with games against local rival Eastern Washington.
The Big Sky Conference released its six-game spring schedules for each of its eight members that will participate in the Football Championship Subdivision’s delayed season.
UI will open on Feb. 27 at the Kibbie Dome against Eastern Washington before hosting UC Davis and then traveling to Northern Arizona. After a bye week on March 20, the Vandals will entertain Southern Utah, then round out their season with road games at Idaho State, and on the Inferno at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.
The Big Sky was forced to restructure its schedules after four programs recently joined Sacramento State as teams that will forgo spring campaigns.
The league still plans to award a championship ahead of the FCS playoffs, which are set to begin in April.
Montana, Montana State, Portland State, Northern Colorado and Sacramento State will not play this season because of various reasons — health and safety concerns ahead of a fall 2021 season, and staffing and weather issues included.
FULL IDAHO SCHEDULE
Feb. 27 — vs. Eastern Washington; March 6 — vs. UC Davis; March 13 — at Northern Arizona; March 20 — Bye week/open date; March 27 — vs. Southern Utah; April 3 — at Idaho State; April 10 — at Eastern Washington; April 17 — Bye week/open date.
VOLLEYBALLIdaho outlasts Vikings
PORTLAND, Oregon — Kennedy Warren registered 12 kills and Avery Housley added 10 as Idaho outlasted Portland State in five sets Monday in a nonleague women’s volleyball match.
The scores were 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 19-25, 17-15.
The Vandals (1-1) avenged a loss Sunday to the same team.
Hailey Pelton racked up 35 assists for Idaho and Becca Owen had 29 digs.
Gabby Hollins collected 12 kills for the Vikings (1-1).
On Sunday, the Vandals held a 2-1 lead before losing 25-21, 24-26, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8.
Warren paced the Vandals with 14 kills and five blocks, while Donnee Janzen had 25 assists.
Cougars bow to Ducks
PULLMAN — Oregon used a 10-3 scoring run in the fifth set that was Washington State’s undoing as the Ducks came away with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-8 Pac-12 victory at Bohler Gym on Sunday.
Julianna Dalton paced the Cougars with 14 kills and Pia Timmer added 10 kills and 17 digs. Hannah Pukis finished with 42 assists and 17 digs, Aria McComber led WSU with 20 digs and Penny Tusa contributed 17 digs.
Texas A&M 4, Washington State 1
Singles — Michaela Bayerlova, WSU, def. Tatiana Makarova, 6-3, 6-1; Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Hikaru Sato 6-4, 6-2; Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Fifa Kumhom 6-1, 6-1; Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Pang Jittakoat, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Makarova-Goldsmith def. Bayerlova-Sato 6-1; Riley McQuaid-Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Kumhom-Jittakoat 6-2.
WOMEN’S SOCCERCougars releaase soccer schedule
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team will open with five straight home games,the Cougars learned Monday with the release of their pandemic-delayed schedule.
The Cougs get started against Seattle on Feb. 7, and their conference slate begins Feb. 26 at home versus Utah.
Times TBA unless noted
Feb. 7 — Seattle, 3 p.m. 12 — Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. 19 — Idaho, 7 p.m. 19 — Utah, 7 p.m. 26 — Utah, 7 p.m. 28 — Utah, noon.
March 5 — at Arizona State. 12 — California. 14 — Stanford. 19 — at Washington. 27 — at Colorado.
April 2 — at UCLA. 4 — Oregon State. 11 — Oregon. 16 — Washington.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU 77, OSU 75 (2OT)
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge had to jump for joy, although her doctor told her to refrain from such actions.
The third-year Cougar women’s basketball coach said she injured her hamstring about a month ago. But damn the pain — she couldn’t help but celebrate another gutty win in another overtime thriller.
“I’m not supposed to do anything for three months, but I jumped and did something, maybe made a bigger issue back there,” said Ethridge, smiling nonetheless after Wazzu topped Pac-12 foe Oregon State 77-75 in double overtime Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
The Cougars (8-4, 6-4) snapped a three-game skid in their fourth overtime contest in the past five.
They bounced back from a 13-point second-quarter deficit, got clutch performances from guard Cherilyn Molina and the Leger-Walker sisters, and came through late with a tenacious defense that has become nationally notable.
WSU used free throws and a nervy midrange jumper from freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker to take the lead with 40 seconds to go in the second extra session. The Cougars held fast defensively, preventing a good look at the buzzer from the Beavers (3-5, 1-5).
“Not knowing how your team is, as far as confidence-wise, to come in here and take just an unbelievable shot from Oregon State, and especially going down early like we did,” Ethridge said, “this team continues to impress me with how they respond to adversity, how resilient they are and how we fought back and just battled all the way to the end.”
Molina scored 11 of her career-high 15 points in the final period. She shot 4-for-4 from the field and 5-of-6 at the foul line, and added four rebounds, three steals and three assists.
“There’s something about (Molina) that’s so gritty and so tough, and so ‘in’ for the big moment,” Ethridge said. “She’s not afraid of the big moment.”
Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker was a defensive grinder for 49 minutes, and scored a team-high 23 points on 10-for-25 shooting. She collected six rebounds and five steals. Her sibling, Charlisse, tacked on 22 points in going 8-for-29 from the field, adding five rebounds and three steals.
“They’re a problem for other teams,” Ethridge said. “You have to account for them. They score at all different levels, they’re threats at all different levels.
“They’re such complete guards ... and all of our team. You can’t look at anyone on our team and say she doesn’t guard.”
Center Bella Murekatete chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds as the Cougars went 28-for-81 from the field (34.6 percent) after shooting 25 percent in an eight-point loss Friday at No. 13 Oregon.
The Beavers got 23 fewer shots off in going 23-for-58 overall (39.7 percent) and committed 20 turnovers against only seven for WSU, which recorded 14 steals and scored 19 points off takeaways. The Cougs corralled 19 offensive rebounds and outscored OSU on second-chance points 21-12.
The Beavers were led by guard Aleah Goodman, who piled up a game-high 33 points on 9-for-23 shooting. Post Taylor Jones contributed 16 points and 14 boards.
“They had some phenomenal performances,” Ethridge said.
Oregon State shot lights-out to go up by double digits late in the first quarter. WSU held the Beavers without a point for the final 3:44 of the second to climb back.
“When you can count on such solid defense to get you back in games, it sure is a load off your shoulders,” Ethridge said. “I think we dug in, kinda got to know them.”
Krystal Leger-Walker’s 3-pointer with 6:35 left in regulation gave Wazzu its largest lead of the game at 51-44, but OSU surged back quickly. From there, the advantage was never more than a possession away.