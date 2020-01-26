GREELEY, Colo. — From the point Beyonce Bea snapped the net with a 3 a minute in, Idaho’s women’s basketball team led.
The Vandals (11-5, 6-1) went up by as many as 21 points in their 57-46 handling of Big Sky Conference foe Northern Colorado. The win marks Idaho’s fourth straight victory, and its first in Greeley in two years.
“I told our kids it’s been a while since we’ve won here, and I told them it’s our time,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “We came in with confidence and played hard. (The Bears) played hard and are really good at home, so this is a big road win.”
Bea “got off to a great start,” Newlee said, and finished with a game-high 13 points. Gina Marxen had seven points and six dishes, and reserve Janie King provided a spark with 10 points. Natalie Klinker led all players with 10 boards.
Despite shooting just 19-of-58, the Vandals were ahead comfortably for most of the game, save a short Bears spurt in the second. UNCo was held to 36 percent from the floor, and UI assisted on 15 of its baskets.
“We didn’t shoot fantastic, but I loved the looks we got,” Newlee said. “It was what we wanted as far as ball movement, and I liked our flow much better today.”
IDAHO (11-5, 6-1)
Bea 4-9 2-2 13, L. Klinker 3-10 2-4 8, Marxen 2-11 1-2 7, N. Klinker 1-3 1-2 3, Pulliam 1-5 0-0 3, King 3-7 2-2 10, Christopher 3-8 0-0 7, Hadden 2-3 0-0 4, Kirby 0-2 2-3 2, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 10-15 57.
NORTHERN COLORADO (7-9, 3-4)
Davis 4-9 2-2 10, Chapman 4-14 0-0 9, Hintz 3-7 0-0 6, Isenbart 2-7 0-0 5, Gayles 1-6 2-2 5, Meyer 3-7 0-0 6, Whyte 1-1 1-2 3, Finau 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Kain 0-0 0-0 0, Harden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 5-6 46.
Idaho 21 11 15 10—57
N. Colorado 11 10 13 12—46
3-point goals — UI 9-25 (Bea 3-5, L. Klinker 0-1, Marxen 2-5, Pulliam 1-5, King 2-6, Christopher 1-2, Kirby 0-1), UNCo 3-9 (Chapman 1-5, Isenbart 1-1, Gayles 1-2, Finau 0-1). Rebounds — UI 35 (N. Klinker 10), UNCo 39 (tie 6). Assists — UI 15 (Marxen 6), UNCo 6 (Gayles 3). Total fouls — UI 11, UNCo 16. Fouled out — none.
MEN’S BASKETBALLN. Colorado 74, Idaho 53
MOSCOW — Northern Colorado settled down late in the first half, surging after intermission to down Idaho at the Cowan Spectrum.
The Vandals (5-13, 1-6 Big Sky) started the game on a 9-0 run, but the Bears (12-6, 5-2) eventually got loose defensively, cutting off UI’s cutters and keeping its guards in front. Meanwhile, the Bears’ offense shot 56.3 percent after the break.
“I didn’t think we played with as much toughness and tenacity as we did in the first half,” Vandals interim coach Zac Claus said. “I didn’t do a good enough job of making sure our guys were in the right positions ... strictly on the defensive end. We failed them in that regard.”
UI was led by guard Trevon Allen, who tallied a game-high 23 points on 9-of-19. Damen Thacker added 12 points for a Vandal offense that shot 40.4 percent, and went 3-of-11 from downtown.
The Bears, who were outrebounded by 11, only had four turnovers and put four in double figures, with Trent Harris’ 17 points leading the way. Jonah Radebaugh had 12 points and 13 assists.
N. COLORADO (12-6, 5-2)
Radebaugh 4-6 3-3 12, Harris 6-14 0-0 17, Hume 4-13 0-0 11, Johnson 3-7 2-2 10, Edwards 4-8 1-1 9, Smoots 1-3 0-0 2, Jockuch 2-3 1-1 5, McCobb 2-4 0-0 5, Grigsby 1-1 0-0 3, Jabedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 7-7 74.
IDAHO (5-13, 1-6)
Dixon 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 9-19 4-4 23, Forrest 1-4 2-2 4, Thacker 5-8 0-0 12, Fraser 1-4 0-0 2, Blakney 1-7 0-0 2, Wilson 1-5 2-2 4, Thiombane 0-0 0-0 0, Quinnett 1-1 0-0 2, Christmas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 8-8 53.
Halftime — UNCo 26-22. 3-point goals — UNCo 13-34 (Harris 5-12, Hume 3-11, Johnson 2-4, Grigsby 1-1, McCobb 1-2, Radebaugh 1-2, Smoots 0-2), UI 3-11 (Thacker 2-3, Allen 1-6, Christmas 0-1, Fraser 0-1). Fouled out — McCobb. Rebounds — UNCo 25 (Harris 7), UI 32 (Dixon 7). Assists — UNCo 15 (Radebaugh 13), UI 8 (Fraser 4). Total fouls — UNCo 13, UI 13. A — 943 (7,000).
FOOTBALLLinehan lands GA gig
Bowl-winning University of Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan, who started and starred for the Vandals from 2014-17, has landed an offensive graduate assistant job with San Diego State’s football team, as announced over Linehan’s Instagram on Saturday afternoon.
“Step into my office ... (never mind) it’s pretty small, you should probably find one of the actual coaches,” Linehan wrote, alongside a photo posted of his name, laminated above an SDSU logo beside an office door.
Linehan, the son of Scott Linehan — a former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, longtime NFL assistant and former Idaho quarterback himself — told the Tribune this spring it was his intention to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a coach. Matt Linehan last played for the Alliance of American Football League before it folded midway through the 2019 season. He tried out for the new XFL league, but didn’t make the cut, prompting him to start his coaching career early.
Linehan will work under new Aztecs coach Brady Hoke, who was hired on Jan. 8 to replace longtime boss Rocky Long. Just before, Long resigned from his post after nine years as coach.
As a junior, Linehan guided Idaho to a win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He ended his career with 10,752 yards passing, just 72 yards shy of the all-time record, held by former All-American Doug Nussmeier (1989-93). Linehan missed the final three games of his career with a thumb injury.