Area Colleges
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball team has finalized its 2019-20 roster, adding Michael Hanshaw and Isaac Berglund.
Hanshaw, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, spent last year with the Basketball Training Institute Selects, an AAU program in Southern California. Before that, he averaged 11.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a senior at Westlake (Calif.) High in the same area.
Berglund, 6-2 and 185, averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as a senior at Deer Park (Wash.) High.
Also on Thursday, the Vandals assembled in a meeting room, and standout point guard Trevon Allen gave a speech, concluding with the announcement that 6-4 junior guard Chance Garvin has been put on scholarship.
FOOTBALLWilliams sees action for Detroit
CLEVELAND — Former Washington State running back James Williams caught one pass and carried the ball four times Thursday night in the Detroit Lions’ 20-16 loss to Cleveland in an NFL exhibition game.
Williams rushed for minus-1 yard and gained 5 yards on his reception.
He had signed a free-agent contract with the Lions the previous day, and this was his first appearance in an NFL contest.
NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC teams in preseason top 15
The Lewis-Clark State College cross country teams each were ranked in the top 15 of the NAIA preseason poll, which was released by the organization.
The Warriors men, led by All-American Cole Olsen, enter the season ranked No. 10. The women, paced by All-American Emily Adams, are No. 15 in the county.
The team, led by coach Mike Collins, will host the Inland Empire Championships on Oct. 12. The meet will feature a mix of NCAA DI programs, Frontier Conference teams and other programs in the region.