MOSCOW — For the second match in a row, Idaho’s Taylor Brust zipped in a free kick from well outside the goalie box, but this one clinched a 2-1 overtime win against Southern Utah in Big Sky play Sunday, closing out the Vandal soccer team’s Kibbie Dome schedule.
Idaho (4-11-2, 1-4-2) earned its first league win off Brust’s rocket into the right corner of the net.
With less than a minute before halftime, UI’s Brooke Sosa found freshman Berglind Baldursdottir for a dish in front of the goal, and Baldursdottir netted it for her first-career score.
The Thunderbirds (0-14-1, 0-6-1) got only three shots off, and had their momentum stifled with UI’s ball control. But with just two minutes left, SUU’s Amberly Hastings netted one to send it to extra time.
The Vandals close out the regular season this weekend, beginning with a 3 p.m. match Friday at Sacramento State.
Southern Utah 0 1 0—1
Idaho 1 0 1—2
Idaho — Berglind Baldursdottir (Brooke Sosa), 45th
SUU — Amberly Hastings (Makenzie Lawrence), 88th
Idaho — Taylor Brust, 100th
Shots — Southern Utah 3, Idaho 15
Saves — Southern Utah: Isabella Whitmore 4; Idaho: Julia Byerlein 0
VOLLEYBALLCougars tripped in five
PULLMAN — Five Washington State volleyball players accumulated double-digit kills as the Cougars dominated Arizona State statistically, but the Sun Devils pulled out three straight set wins to claim a five-set match at Bohler Gym, upending the country’s No. 21 team.
The scores were 19-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12.
Washington State (16-4, 5-3) got 14 kills from Pia Timmer, 13 from Penny Tussa, 11 apiece by Alexcis Lusby and Magda Jehlarova, and 10 from Jocelyn Urias. However, ASU (11-8, 3-4) surged in the final three sets to shock Wazzu late each time.
The match featured 29 total ties. WSU outhit, outblocked and outserved ASU, and committed fewer errors.
The Sun Devils’ Iman Isanovic led all players with 20 kills, and the Cougs’ Hannah Pukis had a match-best 50 assists.