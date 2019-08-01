Idaho football notables Noah Johnson, a guard, and Cade Coffey, a punter, were named to STATS LLC preseason All-America teams, first announced by the organization’s website on Tuesday.
Johnson, going into his senior year, was tabbed a first-teamer on the O-line, while junior Coffey landed on the second team.
Both players were All-Big Sky and All-Americans last year — Johnson was a HERO Sports third-teamer, and Coffey a STATS second-team punter.
A total of 13 Big Sky players made the list. First-teamers include quarterback Jake Maier of UC Davis, tight end Charlie Taumoepeau from Portland State, athlete Troy Andersen from Montana State, O-lineman Zach Larsen of Southern Utah and linebacker Dante Olson, from Montana.
STATS is known as a top outlet nationally for FCS accolades, rankings and coverage.
Vandal football away game tickets on sale
Fall tickets for Idaho football away games are now available to fans through the Idaho Athletic Ticket Office.
They may be purchased at govandals.com/tickets or by calling 208-885-6466.