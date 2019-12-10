Just three days after hanging up the crimson and gray, three Washington State soccer players were picked to wear the red, white and blue.
Senior Morgan Weaver, junior Makamae Gomera-Stevens and sophomore Mykiaa Minniss were called into action for national-team duty this week in Florida.
The attacking duo of Weaver and Gomera-Stevens will join the senior national team camp in Bradenton, Fla., while Minniss, a defender, will pull on the U-20 jersey in Lakewood Ranch, Fla to play in the 2019 Nike International Friendlies.
The Cougars concluded their historic 2019 season Friday in a 2-1 loss to No. 2 North Carolina in the national semifinals of the NCAA tournament — the College Cup.
For Weaver and Gomera-Stevens, the pair becomes the first Cougars to be called into camp with the top U.S. team. They’ll train alongside 24 other professionals and college players in the Identification Camp, which includes 14 pros and 10 other college players from Stanford, North Carolina, UCLA — the three other Final Four teams — Florida State, and Texas A&M.
The camp, which will be guided by U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski, will not include any players from the champion 2019 World Cup squad.
Named a third-team all-american last week, Weaver will don the senior national team jersey for the first time after spending the last two years as part of the U-23 system. The senior forward saw action in the 2018 Thorns Spring Invitational with the U.S. and assisted on the game-tying goal in a 2-2 draw with the host Portland Thorns in the tournament finale.
Weaver wrapped up her career with 15 goals in her final season with the Cougs, good for third best in the program’s record books. Her final goal against the Tar Heels put WSU ahead 1-0 in the first period before UNC ralllied. She finished second all-time at WSU with 43 career goals.
Gomera-Stevens, meanwhile, exploded during the Cougars’ tournament run. The attacking midfielder notched game-winning goals against No. 14 Memphis and West Virginia and assisted on the first goal in a win over No. 3 Virginia.
Minniss provided some tournament heroics as well. Her golden-goal against No. 5 South Carolina in the Elite Eight sent the Cougars to the College Cup.
The second-year centerback was called into camp by U-20 Head Coach Mark Carr to take part in the friendly tournament against teams from Brazil and France.
The three-day event will take place Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and the games will be streamed live on ussoccer.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Vandal football team loses one receiver, gains another
MOSCOW — Idaho freshman wide receiver Kevin McGuire has transferred out of the football program, sources confirmed to the Tribune on Monday. Not long after, former South Florida receiver and Miami (Fla.) trackster Chauncy Smart committed to the school, according to his Twitter page.
McGuire, 5-foot-8 and 170 pound,out of Culver City High in Los Angeles, was the Vandals’ highest-rated 247Sports recruit (three-star, .839 rating) in nine years, and an expected key contributor to UI’s offense before he went down for the season with a leg injury sustained in the summer. UI coach Paul Petrino said McGuire had the tools to start as a true freshman, had he not gotten hurt.
Sources told the Tribune McGuire’s reasons for departure stem from academics. According to a post on his Twitter account, McGuire will take the junior-college route.
McGuire’s leaving represents a major hit to UI’s receiving corps, which graduated star receiver Jeff Cotton and proficient blocker Jante Boston after the 2019 season.
Perhaps making up for UI’s pass-catcher deficiency is Smart’s inking with the program, which was shared over Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
Smart (5-8, 170 pounds) spent the last two years with the Hurricanes’ track and field program, where he competed as a noteworthy sprinter, posting a personal best of 6.77 in the 60-meter dash.
Smart was one of the nation’s top sprinters out of high school in Auburndale, Fla., and originally enrolled with the Bulls’ football program before transferring out in the fall of 2017. He will expectedly join the Vandals with two years of eligibility left, and provide a complement to junior standout receiver Cutrell Haywood, a two-year starter who’s logged 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons.
Cougars’ Arconado named first-unit Academic All-American
PULLMAN — Washington State receiver Brandon Arconado was named to the first unit of the Academic All-America team as selected by sports information directors.
Arconado has a 3.65 grade-point average and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He’s working toward a master’s degree in business administration.
The senior from Chino Hills, Calif. is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection, earning second-team honors in 2017 and honorable mention last season.
“Brandon is awesome, exactly the kind of student-athlete you root for,” said WSU faculty athletic representative Nancy Swanger. “He strives for excellence in all that he does and is a great ambassador for Washington State University. Brandon should take pride in this tremendous accomplishment.”
Arconado is WSU’s first football Academic All-American since Chima Nwachukwu earned second-team honors in 2010 and the first Cougar to make the first unit since Jason Hanson in 1991.