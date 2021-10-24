STOCKTON, Calif. — Redshirt senior Mark Sekulic posted the lowest individual three-round score in program history to lead the Washington State men’s golf team to its best-ever three-round total and a win at the Visit Stockton Invitational.
Sekulic carded a 16-under par 197 to win the tournament’s individual title, and the Cougs posted a team score of 816 (-36) for the team championship, prevailing by a single stroke over St. Mary’s of Moraga, Calif. This was Wazzu’s first win since the 2017 Itani Quality Homes Collegiate, and its third under coach Dustin White.
“I’m really happy for our guys,” White said. “They have been working at it and wanted to put themselves in a position to win a tournament. To handle themselves the way they did, and hit shots when we needed them most, shows a lot about their will to succeed. This is a great feeling and I’m really proud of our guys.”
Team scores — Washington St. 816, St. Mary’s 817, San Jose St. 829, Utah 830, Brigham Young 833, Sacramento St. 839, CSU Northridge 839, Fresno St. 845, Pacific 847, UC Irvine 855
Medalist — Mark Sekulic, WSU, 197
WSU individuals — 1. Sekulic 197; 4. Preston Bebich 202; T17. Pono Yanagi 208; T21. Jaden Cantafio 209; T82. Franklin Lydra 227
VOLLEYBALLWarriors win in five sets
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State dug out a five-set win over Cascade Conference foe Northwest University of Kirkland, Wash., marking a three-match winning streak and strengthening its prospects for a postseason berth.
The set scores read 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 15-7.
Grecia Ung Enriquez led the Warrior offense with 20 kills on an attack percentage of .436, and Cassidy Nelson added 19 kills of her own. Martinez and Jess Ruffing dished out 25 and 23 assists, respectively, while Kenzie Dean and Kendzee Cloward collected 22 and 19 digs.
The victory tied L-C with College of Idaho for sixth place in conference, with the top six teams at the end of the regular season set to move on to the conference tournament.