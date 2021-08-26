SAN FRANCISCO — For the first time in its history, the Pac-12 Conference announced Wednesday it will conduct an end-of-season conference baseball tournament.
The inaugural event will be a double-elimination format conducted May 25-29 at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants.
“The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is a marquee event that will serve to enhance the exposure of the conference’s baseball programs with competitive, late-season matchups prior to NCAA Tournament selections,” commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a news release. “It will also provide student-athletes with a first-class experience and the opportunity to compete for a championship in a premier destination for the sport on the West Coast.”
The top eight teams in the conference at the end of the regular seaason will advance. The champion will earn the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
The agreement between the conference and the city of Scottsdale is a three-year deal and runs through 2024.
Also, Washington State announced the promotion of David Bellamy to volunteer assistant coach.
Bellamy has been on coach Brian Green’s staff the past two seasons, working as director of player development in the spring and as a graduate assistant in 2020.
Before joining the Cougars, Bellamy was a grad assistant at New Mexico State, Green’s previous stop, where he helped the Aggies to the Western Athletic Conference championship in his first stint as a coach. He was a two-year letterwinner at NMSU in 2017-18.
MEN’S BASKETBALLUI to get early home games
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball team will open the season with three home games in an eight-day stretch, then play five of its final seven nonconference games away from new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena before starting Big Sky play.
The schedule, released in full, begins with a Nov. 4 home exhibition against Yellowstone Christian before christening the new basketball venue Nov. 10 against Long Beach State and coach Dan Monson, a former UI football player and son of legendary Vandals men’s coach Don Monson.
UI plays Nov. 15 at Fresno State before returning home to take on Palouse rival Washington State on Nov. 18. Between Nov. 22 and Jan. 6, the Vandals only have three contests at ICCU Arena.
The conference season has a four-game home stretch between Feb. 10-19, and the regular season concludes at the new venue March 5 against Northern Arizona.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Nov. 4 — Yellowstone Christian#, 6 p.m.; 10 — Long Beach State, 6 p.m.; 12 — George Fox, 6 p.m.; 15 — at Fresno State+; 18 — Washington State, 6 p.m.; 22 — at Utah Valley+; 24 — Cal Poly/Nicholls State+; 27 — at North Dakota State; Dec. 4 — at Southern Utah*, 2 p.m.; 8 — South Dakota State, 6 p.m.; 11 — at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.; 18 — SAGU, 2 p.m.; 22 — at Cal Riverside; 30 — at Northern Arizona*, 5 p.m.; Jan. 1 — at Portland State*; 6 — Montana State*, 6 p.m.; 8 — at Eastern Washington*; 13 — at Weber State*; 15 — at Idaho State*; 20 — Northern Colorado*, 6 p.m.; 22 — Sacramento State*, 2 p.m.; 27 — at Montana*; 29 — at Montana State*; Feb. 3 — at Southern Utah*, 6 p.m.; 10 — Idaho State*, 6 p.m.; 12 — Weber State*, 2 p.m.; 17 — Montana*, 6 p.m.; 19 — Eastern Washington*, 2 p.m.; 24 — at Sacramento State*, 2:05 p.m.; 26 — at Northern Colorado*, 5 p.m.; March 3 — Portland State*, 6 p.m.; 5 — Northern Arizona*, 2 p.m.
# — exhibition
+ — SoCal Challenge
* — Big Sky games
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU game moved to Saturday
PULLMAN — Washington State’s women’s soccer game against Eastern Washington, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Lower Soccer Field, has been moved up to 6 p.m. Saturday at the same site.
The two teams mutally agreed to the switch, which is the lone match of the week for each team.