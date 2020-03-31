The Pac-12 has extended its prohibition of all organized sports team activities through May 31, the conference announced Monday.
The ban affects practices, voluntary team workouts, film sessions, meetings and technique drills.
Virtual group activities, including film study, are permitted for two hours a week in football and four hours a week in all other sports. Coaches may also recommend written, self-directed workout plans.
In-person, on-campus nutrition may be provided to athletes unable to leave campus, and off-campus nutrition is limited to products normally available on campus.
Also OK are medical treatments, physical therapy, academic support and mental-health support.
UI accepting nominations
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho is now accepting nominations for the 2020 class of the Vandal Athletics Hall of Fame.
The nomination process will run through April, with the selection committee convening in May to determine the honorees.
Eligible are any former athlete, coach, team, staff member or contributor. The full criteria can be at govandals.com/hof.