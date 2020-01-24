MOSCOW — Rechelle Meade continued her strong start to the indoor track season by winning the women’s long jump to lead Idaho’s efforts in the Idaho Open at the Kibbie Dome.
“It was a great meet for the Vandals,” UI coach Tim Cawley said. “We started the season strong at the first meet, and I felt like we just built on that foundation today.”
For Lewis-Clark State, Cole Olsen won the men’s 5,000-meter and posted an NAIA national qualifying mark.
MEN
5000 — Cole Olsen, LC, 14:54.91. 60 hurdles — Ben Doucette, UI, 7.90. 60 — Jonah Mathews, EWU, 6.93. Mile — Evan Bates, Gon, 4:14.09. 400 — Mack Baxter, unat, 49.21. 800 — Nathan Stark, unat, 1:52.88. 200 — Jonah Mathews, EWU, 22.02. 3000 — Tim Stevens, UI, 8:41.41. 1600 relay — Idaho (Ellenwood, Anderson, Higgins, Gillispie) 3:19.94. Weight throw – Grady Leonard, UI, 60-10¾. Shot put — Zack Short, UI, 62-0½. Long jump — 1, Zach Nunis, UI, 23-11½. Triple jump — Zach Whittaker, CWU, 46-10¾. Pole vault — Grant Shurtliff, EWU, 16-4¾.
WOMEN
60 hurdles — Erykah Weems, CWU, 8.97. 60 — Skyler Walton, WSU, 7.72. Mile — Malaina Thacker, UI, 4:56.77. 400 — Lauren Paven, UI, 57.80. 800 — Krista Story, UI, 2:14.68. 200 — Erykah Weems, CWU, 25.00. 3000 — Samantha King-Shaw, WSU, 10:32.98. 1600 relay — Idaho (Crouch, Kurucz, Pecha, Story) 3:59.89. Weight throw – Vernice Keyes, EWU, 56-11½. Shot put — Hannah Ringel, UI, 47-9. Long jump — 1, Rechelle Meade, UI, 19-5¼. Triple jump — Karina Moreland, UI, 39-7¾. High jump — Aislijn Overby, WSU, 5-5¾. Pole vault — Samantha Raines, EWU, 12-7½.
Gordon set for Challenge
PULLMAN — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon will be one of 24 participants in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge skills competition, the Cougars announced Thursday.
The 22nd edition of the game is set for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 6 p.m. PST on Jan. 31, with ESPN2.
The participants are divided into six teams based on college conferences.