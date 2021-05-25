The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers college program recently got commitments from three NAIA transfers, it was announced.
Garrrett Thibodeau, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound safety from Cottonwood, Calif., will be coming from Rocky Mountain College of Billings, Mont. Brendan Wong, a 5-10, 205-pound quarterback from Ketchikan, Alaska, played for Peru State (Neb.) College in the fall. Conner Crawford, a 6-0, 205-pound running back from Missoula, played for two seasons with Montana State-Northern.
“We expect these fine players to have an immediate impact on our team this fall,” Loggers director Bob Thorson said. “Garrett, Brendan and Conner will offer veteran experience and leadership both on and off the field.”
All three players will be going to Lewis-Clark State College for their academic studies.
The program will announce their incoming freshman class June 6.MEN’S GOLFLCSC’s Davila named All-Region
Lewis-Clark State junior men’s golfer Carlos Davila was named to the All-West Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America, it was announced.
Davila was second in the Cascade Conference in scoring average at 74.3 and finished four shots behind the conference’s player of the year.