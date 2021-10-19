SPOKANE — Brendan Wong threw for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns, but the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers fell to the Whitworth JV of Spokane 48-44 on Sunday.
Wong had 40 passing attempts, completing 26 of them, for 399 yards. Tyler Lohman had nine receptions for 209 of those yards and three touchdowns.
“The Loggers changed their offense up from a run oriented to a pass oriented offense which caught the Pirates by suprise,” Loggers director Bob Thorson said.
Taylor Morris had an 86-yard kick return for a touchdown that gave the Loggers a 38-28 lead, early in the fourth quarter. Morris had 183 kick return yards in the game.
The home team then came back and scored the next 20 points in the game to not only retake the lead, but put the game out of reach.
Whitworthcoach Rod Sanberg commented on the annual meeting between the two teams, calling it “our most epic battle every year.”
LC Valley 6 12 14 12 — 44
Whitworth 6 6 16 20 — 48
Whitworth — Alyjouah Rollins 21 pass from Noah Stifle (kick failed)
LC Valley — Tyler Lohman 34 pass from Brendan Wong (run failed)
LC Valley — Ajay Gordon 12 pass from Wong (pass failed)
Whitworth — Cade Conklin 34 pass from Stifle (pass failed)
LC Valley — Lohman 15 pass from Wong (pass failed)
Whitworth — Spencer Lloyd 9 run (Rollins pass from Stifle)
LC Valley — Tahylor Morris 86 kick return (Conner Crawford run)
Whitworth —Joshua Lawson 11 pass from Stifle (pass failed)
Whitworth — Lloyd 7 run (AJ Martinez kick)
Whitworth — Isaiah Krohn 4 run (AJ Martinez kick)
LC Valley — Gordon 53 pass from Wong (pass failed)
GOLFSchmidt, L-C take titles
CRESWELL, Ore. — It was a successful day on the links for senior Alexandra Schmidt as well as the Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team as both came home with titles in the Bushnell Invitational at the Emerald Valley Country Club.
Schmidt, who shot an 1-under 71 opening round, concluded her final round at a 4-over 76 to finish 3-over par for the tournament with a score of 147, six shots ahead of her nearest competition.
The senior rattled off four straight birdies in the front nine on Monday, but then scored four straight bogeys on the back nine. All totaled, Schmidt had five birdies and nine bogeys in her final round.
Her victory help push the Warrior Women’s team to second overall, three shots behind winning Corban.
The men saw Kristof Panke, Jorgen Lie Viken and Carlos Davila all finish in the top ten as the men’s team finished three shots ahead of second place Willamette.
Panke shot a 3-under 33 on the back nine to finish five shots off the pace set by Bushnell’s Jackson Muramoto.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Lewis-Clark State 591; 2. Willamette 594; 3. Corban 617; 4. Skagit Valley CC 627; 5. Bushell 629; 6. College of Idaho 647; Willamette #2 679.
Medalist — Jackson Muramoto (Buschnell) 137.
LCSC individuals — T2. Kristof Panke 142; 6. Jorgen Lie Viken 145; T10. Carlos Davila 151; T12. Devon Caruso 153; T14. Jacob Waller 154.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Corban 640; 2. Lewis-Clark State 643; 3. College of Idaho 713; 4. Bushnell 728.
Medalist — Alexandra Schmidt (LCSC) 147.
Other LCSC individuals — 6. Nicole Propheter 165; 7. Deana Caruso 167; 8. Kyla Currie 168; 17. Mylaina Parker 177.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
>BRENNAN JACKSON of Washington State football was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second time this season. Jackson had a season-high six tackles, including a sack, and recovered the game-deciding fumble in a win versus Stanford on Saturday.
>MAGDA JEHLAROVA of Washington State volleyball was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. She has won seven weekly Pac-12 awards, including five defensive awards.
>COLE OLSEN of Lewis-Clark State cross country was named Cascade Conference Runner of the Week. Olsen placed fifth in the Inland Empire Championships with a time of 24:33. He was the top NAIA runner in the event.