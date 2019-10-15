Five former Idaho football players and three from Washington State will be eligible when the XFL stages its draft, beginning today.
Former Vandals include quarterback Matt Linehan (2014-17), defensive end Quinton Bradley (2013-17), receiver Reuben Mwehla (2013-17), punter Austin Rehkow (2013-16) and tackle Jordan Rose (2014-17).
Linehan and Rehkow played briefly last year for the Salt Lake Stallions, a franchise in the short-lived Alliance of American Football league. Bradley and Rose have spent short stints of time in the Canadian Football League.
Prospects from WSU include cornerback Robert Taylor (2016-17), kicker Erik Powell (2013-17) and receiver Kyle Sweet (2015-18)
Draftees will be selected throughout today and Wednesday, with announcements coming on the XFL’s social media sites, as well as the feeds of each of its eight member teams.
Every team will be assigned a quarterback before a five-phased draft process, which splits the selection process by positions. Skill players will be picked first, offensive linemen second, then defensive-box players and secondaries. After, it’s an “open draft,” during which teams are permitted to select any remaining players.
Selection order was determined via lottery, and it will flip after every round. For instance, the team with the first overall pick will choose eighth in the second round.
There are approximately 1,000 players in the draft pool.
George Fox 28, LCV 6
NEWBERG, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers believe they inched closer to their first win of the season, but two second-half turnovers led to another disappointment.
The Loggers lost 28-6 to a partial-roster George Fox team Sunday in Oregon.
“This was a continuation of some of the positives of the Whitworth game,” LCV director Bob Thorson said, referring to his team’s previous contest. “That being sustained drive drives, mixing the pass and the running game, with periodic shots downfield. It was fairly effective.”
The Loggers trailed 7-6 with about four minutes left in the third quarter. But after the Bruins scored on a short run, LCV fumbled on the ensuing kickoff to set up another touchdown.
On the next series, Matthew Phillips intercepted a Loggers pass and returned it 65 yards for another score.
Leo Gomez passed 18-for-29 for 194 yards for LCV, and Ramal Maad made five catches for 64 yards.
George Fox, an NCAA Division III program, referred to the game as a JV affair, though it doesn’t necessarily have a separate JV roster. A day earlier, the Bruins varsity had defeated Pacific Lutheran.
The Loggers (0-7) conclude their season with their only home game, facing Trinity Bible College, of North Dakota, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bengal Field.
Lewis-Clark 0 6 0 0—6
George Fox 7 0 14 7—28
George Fox— Tavin Blair 24 pass from Antonio Lopez (Ethan Hoffman kick)
L-C Valley — CJ Fontana 33 pass from Leo Gomez (kick failed)
George Fox — Austin Davis 1 run (Hoffman kick)
George Fox — Davis 2 run (Nick Charles kick)
George Fox — Matthew Phillips 65 interception return (Kaegan Prevett kick)
VOLLEYBALLCoug player gets kudos
PULLMAN — Magda Jehlarova of Washington State was named Defensive Player of the Week in Pac-12 volleyball.
The freshman from the Czech Republic tallied a combined 14 blocks and 17 kills during two wins.
CROSS COUNTRYL-C’s Olsen honored
Cole Olsen of Lewis-Clark State was named male Runner of the Week in Frontier Conference cross country.
The Clearwater Valley High graduate placed fifth in the Inland Empire Championships on Saturday in Lewiston.