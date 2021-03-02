To no one’s surprise Charlisse Leger-Walker of Washington State was named Freshman of the Year on Monday as the Pac-12 announced its all-conference women’s basketball team.
Leger-Walker had been named league Freshman of the Week seven times this season.
Aari McDonald of Arizon won both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and Tara VanDerveer of Stanford was Coach of the year.
All-Pac-12 — Aleah Goodman, OSU; Mya Hollingshead, Colo.; Lexie Hull, Stan.; Haley Jones, Stan.; Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU; Aari McDonald, Ariz.; Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA; Charisma Osborne, UCLA; Te-Hina Paopao, Ore.; Cate Reese, Ariz.; Endyia Rogers, USC; Nyara Sabally, Ore.; Sam Thomas, Ariz.; Kiana Williams, Stan.
Honorable mention — Trinity Baptiste, Ariz.; Erin Boley, Ore.; Cameron Brink, Stan.; Natalie Chou, UCLA; Taya Hanson, ASU; Kemery MartÍn, Utah; Brynna Maxwell, Utah; Alissa Pili, USC; Jordan Sanders, USC; Haley Van Dyke, Wash.
All-defense — Aari McDonald, Ariz.; Charisma Osborne, UCLA; Jaylyn Sherrod, Colo.; Sam Thomas, Ariz.; Anna Wilson, Stan..
All-defense honorable mention — Sasha Goforth, OSU; Aleah Goodman, OSU; Taya Hanson, ASU; Taylor Jones, OSU; Krystal Leger-Walker, WSU; Nyara Sabally, Ore.; Haley Van Dyke, Wash.
All-freshman — Emmily Bessoir, UCLA; Cameron Brink, Stan.; Sasha Goforth, OSU, Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU; Te-Hina Paopao, Ore..
All-freshman honorable mention — Dalayah Daniels, Cal; Frida Formann, Colo.; Amaya Oliver, USC; Talia von Oelhoffen, OSU; Lauren Ware, Ariz.
Burlage named top player
Kiara Burlage of Lewis-Clark State was named Player of the Year as the Cascade Conference named its all-league team in women’s basketball.
Abbie Johnson of L-C was tabbed Defender of the Year, and Brian Orr was Coach of the Year.
Also named first team for the Warriors were Jansen Edmiston, Peyton Souvenir and Abby Farmer.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only two Cascade schools participated in official league play.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWSU game pushed back
Washington State postponed its game against Arizona State — scheduled to be played in the desert on Monday afternoon — because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program.
According to a news release, the Cougars and Sun Devils will attempt to make up the game in Las Vegas ahead of the Pac-12 tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 10.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLVandals top UM in four sets
MISSOULA, Mont. — Idaho outhit Big Sky foe Montana .323 to .104 and piled up 17 blocks in a four-set defeat of the Grizzlies.
UI won by set scores of 25-10, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-16.
Kennedy Warren led all players with 18 kills, hitting an impressive .429. Allison Munday added 15 kills (.467) and Nikki Ball contributed 10 (.588). Idaho’s hitting percentage was its second-best of the season so far.
Warren had seven block assists and Logos School graduate Bea Whitling assisted on eight blocks.
Lewiston native Peyten Ely registered 36 assists and Alaina Lacy posted a match-high 15 digs.
The Vandals (5-5, 3-3) scored six of the opening set’s first seven points to collect the momentum.
The Grizzlies (2-10, 2-10) were led by Amethyst Harper (13 kills).
Idaho next will face Montana State in a two-match series, starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
FOOTBALLRolo to discuss schedule
PULLMAN — Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich will join the Sirius XM Pac-12 Radio broadcast crew at 9:30 a.m. today to discuss the release of the 2021 conference schedule.
The show will run three hours.
Coffey gets national award
MOSCOW — Senior punter Cade Coffey of the University of Idaho was named national Special Teams Player of the Year on Monday by Stats Perform FCS.
Coffey punted seven times for a 50.6-yard average.
PLAYERS OF WEEKL-C’s Way, Olsen honored
Two Lewis-Clark State athletes were named Player of the Week on Monday in the Cascade Conference,.
They were Riley Way in baseball and Cole Olsen in men’s cross country.
CROSS COUNTRYWarriors sign Oregon runner
The Lewis-Clark State track program announced the signing of Tristan Wood of Winchester, Ore., a transfer from Umpqua Community College in Oregon.
Wood helped Umpqua to eighth place in the 1,600-meter relay at the Northwest Athletic Conference meet in 2019.