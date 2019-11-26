BELMONT, Calif. — Lewis-Clark State’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end on the road with the Warrior women falling 70-52 to the Notre Dame de Namur Argonauts.
Lewis-Clark (5-1) held level with NDNU through the first quarter at 16-16, but fell into a 14-point hole at 37-23 by halftime. The Warriors rallied in the third and early fourth quarter to cut that deficit in half at 55-48, but the Argos pulled away with a 15-4 run in the final five minutes of play.
Kiara Burlage led L-C with 16 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Jamie Nielson had 14 points including four 3-pointers, and Peyton Souvenir provided a team-high five assists and four steals. The Argos won the battle at the boards 41-26 and hit 11 3-pointers to L-C’s five.
The Warriors, who will transition to the Cascade Conference next year, open their final season of Frontier Conference play on Dec. 6 at Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
LCSC 16 7 19 10—52
NDNU 16 21 15 18—70
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (5-1)
Edmiston 0-6 0-0 0, Nielson 5-13 0-0 14, Johnson 3-12 0-0 6, Burlage 6-9 4-5 16, Souvenir 1-7 2-2 4, Muhelhausen 1-1 0-0 2, Schroeder 0 0-0 0, Sykora 0 0-0 0, Burland 3-6 1-4 8, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2.
NOTRE DAME DE NAMUR (2-2)
Roldan 4-7 1-2 11, Purify 2-6 1-2 7, Pau’u 3-7 2-2 8, Jankulovski 6-9 3-6 15, Walsh 2-3 0-0 4, Rabena 4-7 0-0 12, Isaacson 1-7 0-0 3, Lawless 1-1 0-0 2, Salazar 3-7 0-1 8, Solorzano-Diaz 0 0-0 0.
3-point goals — LCSC 5-27 (Nielson 4-9, Edmiston 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Burlage 0-2, Souvenir 0-5, Burland 1-4, Farmer 0-3), NDNU 11-24 (Roldan 2-4, Purify 2-3, Pau’u 0-1, Rabena 4-7, Isaacson 1-6, Salazar 2-3). Rebounds — LCSC 26 (Burlage 9), NDNU 41 (Jankulovski 12). Assists — LCSC 10 (Souvenir 5), NDNU 16 (Pau’u 6). Fouled out — none.
L-C women sign player
Callie Stevens of Tacoma’s Bellarmine Prep will be the first addition to the 2020-21 Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team, coach Brian Orr announced.
Stevens will join the Warriors after four varsity seasons under coach Kim West. She averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game and was voted first-team all-league twice and first-team all-state once over her first three seasons with the Lions.
Stevens is on her way to scoring her thousandth point at Bellarmine this season. Last season, she set the WIAA record for most 3-pointers in a state tournament with 12.
“We are extremely excited to be adding Callie to our basketball program,” Orr said. “She is one of those special players that has the ability to make everyone around her better.”