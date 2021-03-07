YANKTON, S.D. — Lewis-Clark State’s Clayton VanDyke finished as the NAIA national runner-up in the 1,000-meter race on Saturday at the classification’s indoor track and field championships.
Cole Olsen took eighth in the 5,000 to bring LCSC’s total number of All-American finishes at the event to 12.
“I think we go into every race with the thoughts of winning, so anything less is often disappointing,” Warriors coach Mike Collins said. “However, I think after some time has passed, both Clayton and Cole will realize what they have accomplished: multiple All-American awards and part of a team where everyone earned All-American status.”
VanDyke led for multiple laps before falling into third place, but he passed the No. 2 runner on the final straightaway to finish in a time of 2:30.55. VanDyke ran the final 400 meters in 56 seconds.
“Learning goes with it,” Collins said. “I think if Clayton hadn’t gotten boxed in with 300 to go he might have won.”
Olsen came in with a time of 14:54.65 in a stacked field.
Outdoor action will begin March 19 at the Whitworth Essential.
BASEBALLWSU 14, Seattle 7
PULLMAN — Washington State’s baseball team fell behind by two runs in the fourth inning against nonconference foe Seattle U on Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field, but the Cougars’ hot offense rattled off eight consecutive runs between the fifth and seventh frames to boost the team to a defeat of the Redhawks.
Wazzu improved to 9-1, matching its best start to a season since 2010.
WSU matched a season-high in hits with 16. Five Cougs registered double-digit hits, led by Jake Meyer (three, one double, two RBI), Justin Van De Brake (three singles, two RBI) and Kyle Manzardo (two, one double), who extended his hitting streak to 27 games.
Manzardo is a hit away from tying Shawn Stevenson’s program record of 28 straight games with one, set in the 1997-98 seasons.
Cougar starter Brandon White allowed five runs on five hits in 3ž innings of work. Reliever Bryce Moyle earned his first win of the year, working 2ž innings and striking out five while not allowing a hit or walk.
Connor Barison struck out the Redhawk side in the ninth.
Wazzu entered the fifth inning trailing 5-3, but WSU quickly turned that into an 11-5 lead with doubles from Meyer, Manzardo and Tristan Peterson, a bases-loaded walk from Collin Montez, and RBI singles from Van De Brake and Manzardo.
Seattle U 002 300 020—7 9 2
WSU 120 024 23x—14 16 2
German, Sinclair (3), McBee (6), Liddle (7), Parisotto (8) and Heiser, Haight (8). White, Ross (4), Moyle (5), Kmetko (7), Newstrom (8), Barison (9) and Meyer.
W—Moyle (1-0). L—Sinclair (0-1).
Seattle U hits — Rork 3, Mazzone 2 (2B), Boissoneault (2B), O’Brien, Kodama, Gellos.
WSU hits — Meyer 3 (2B), Van De Brake 3, Manzardo 2 (2B), Gouldsmith 2, Smith 2, Swarts (2B), Peterson (2B), Kolden, Montez.
VOLLEYBALLL-C beats Lions twice
Lewis-Clark State’s volleyball team dominated Cascade Conference foe Multnomah, sweeping the Lions twice on Saturday at the Activity Center to improve to 5-3 overall.
The Warriors won the first match 25-12, 25-14, 25-18, and came out on top in the second 25-22, 25-15, 25-19.
LCSC held the Portland, Ore., school to .040 hitting in both matches. The Warriors hit .333 in the first and .152 in the second. LCSC also registered 10 blocks in the nightcap.
Tori Edwards tallied 14 kills and two blocks in Match 1 and five aces in Match 2. Chloe Emory had 11 kills in each match. Jada Wyms posted 16 kills on the day, and eight blocks in Match 2 — the fourth-best mark in school history in a three-set match.
Hannah Martinez had 39 total assists and Jess Ruffing added 22. The Warriors got spread-out production defensively, with Ruffing, Kenzie Dean, Kendzee Cloward and Ashlee Bachman each recording double-digit-dig days.
LCSC will break until March 19-20, when it travels to face No. 13 Corban (Ore.).
MEN’S BASKETBALLCollege of Ozarks pulls out
The College of the Ozarks, based out of Point Lookout, Mo., pulled out of the NAIA tournament, it was learned.
The Bobcats, which earned a bid to the tournament by finishing second in the Association of Independent Institutions tournament, was expected to play in one of two Opening Round three-team pods scheduled to take place Friday and March 13 at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center.
No reason was given for the withdrawl.
Instead, Texas Wesleyan (10-5), who lost in a Sooner Athletic Conference quarterfinal-round game against Mid-America Christian (Okla.), was given the berth. The Rams will play Carroll (Mont.) at 2:30 p.m. Friday.