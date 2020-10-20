Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team was selected by Cascade Collegiate Conference coaches as the favorite to win the CCC crown next season, the league announced Monday.
The Warriors collected five of the six first-place votes for 35 points, four more than No. 2 British Columbia.
The season is scheduled to begin in February. A conference championship site and date has yet to be determined.
With LCSC joining the CCC, the league now has enough teams (six) to compete for an automatic qualification to the NAIA postseason. The old NAIA West designation has been retired.
The Warriors went 15-5 last year, surging to win their last nine games before concerns with the coronavirus shut the season down. L-C was picked as the favorite last year as well.
The NAIA’s first national poll will be revealed Nov. 4.
CCC coaches poll — 1, Lewis-Clark State (5), 35. 2, British Columbia (1), 31. 3, College of Idaho, 21. 4, Corban University (Ore.), 18. 5, Oregon Tech, 14. 6, Eastern Oregon, 7.
L-C to start without spectators
Because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Lewis-Clark State will disallow fans during the early stages of its men’s and women’s basketball seasons, the school announced Monday.
“These are unprecedented times and we must take these types of unprecedented steps to protect our student-athletes and our community,” L-C athletic director Brooke Henze said.
Athletes draw academic honors
Lewis-Clark State announced that 22 fall athletes drew Cascade Conference all-academic honors. They are as follows.
Volleyball — Carli Berntson, Kenzie Dean, Tori Edwards, Channa Hart, Jordan Hunter, Morgan Ness, Jess Ruffing
Cross country — Emily Adams, Ciera Bailey, Rylee Brown, Kelsey Henry, Callie Johnson, Carli Jones, Evelin Lopez, Alejandro Martinez, Cole Olsen, Abigail Peightal, Maja Plaznik, Brooklyn Shell, Colton Smith, Connor Turpin, Clayton VanDyke.