The University of Idaho has “significantly cut” summer scholarship funds that had beforehand paid for student-athletes’ summer courses, a school spokesman confirmed Friday.
The news was broken late Thursday by The Argonaut, UI’s student newspaper, which originally had reported on Twitter that “UI Athletics will not be paying for athletes’ summer courses — differing from past summer semesters.”
“Given the uncertainty of the current situation surrounding COVID-19, including not having a solidified date for the beginning of summer workouts, athletics is not offering the same summer scholarship assistance to student-athletes as it had in the past,” said Joe St. Pierre, Idaho’s director of athletic communications. “... We want to make clear that summer scholarships are not necessarily part of a standard scholarship, so us (limiting) summer scholarships does not impact traditional scholarships that run through spring and fall semesters.”
The decision was made as a cost-saving measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. Traditionally, the school has paid summer scholarships for student-athletes “based on them wanting or needing to be back in the summer for training or academic purposes,” St. Pierre said. St. Pierre said the school spent just more than $300,000 per summer in the past two years on scholarship assistance — with those funds coming from individual team budgets and the general budget. A “large portion” of the approximately $300,000 went toward scholarships for football players, who participate in summer conditioning sessions.
Some scholarships still are being offered to student-athletes in need. Decisions have been made on a case-by-case basis.
“With the majority of student-athletes already back home for the break with no official timeline to return, the decision just seemed to fit,” St. Pierre said.
L-C’s Olsen gets academic honor
Cole Olsen added another accolade to his list of accomplishments Friday when he was voted to the College Sports Information Directors of America academic all-district team for the second consecutive year.
Olsen earned the honor in cross country and track, maintaining a 3.95 cumulative grade-point average.
“Cole has been nothing but an exemplary example of our program,” coach Mike Collins said. “He excels athletically and academically in all aspects of our program. He has definitely earned all of the honors he has received, including this one. I couldn’t be prouder.”
CoSIDA academic awards take into account performance on the field and in the classroom. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA.
Honorees selected first-team all-district advance to the academic All-America ballot. All-America honorees will be announced June 16-19.