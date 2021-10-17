MOSCOW — Jadyn Hanks scored the tying and winning goals in a two-minute span of the second half as Idaho women's soccer team Sunday handed Northern Colorado its first Big Sky Conference loss, 3-2.
Hanks scored at 74:20 on an assist from Margo Schoesler and added an unassisted goal shortly thereafter.
Maddy Lasher of UI (9-5-2, 3-4-1) had knotted the score at 1-1 in the first half.
Olivia Seddon and Taylor Bray notched goals for the Bears (8-7-2, 6-1-0).
Northern Colorado 2 0—2
Idaho 1 2—3
Northern Colorado — Olivia Seddon (Haley O'Nan), 7:26
Idaho — Maddy Lasher (Alyssa Peters), 19:11
Northern Colorado — Taylor Bray (Lexi Pulley), 30:19
Idaho — Jadyn Hanks (Margo Schoesler), 74;20
Idaho — Hanks, 76:34
Shots — Northern Colorado 12, Idaho 9
Saves — Northern Colorado: Morgan Bury 2. Idaho: Avrie Foc 5.
VOLLEYBALL
Cougs sweep No. 13 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Pia Timmer collected 13 kills and Hannah Pukis had 32 assists as Washington State swept No. 13 Oregon in a Pac-12 volleyball match.
The scores were 25-20, 25-23, 25-15.
Karly Basham and Pukis tallied 14 and 11 digs, respectively, for the No. 25 Cougars (12-6, 5-2).
Brooke Nuneviller and Morgan Lewis notched eight kills each for the Ducks (14-4, 5-3).
Magda Jehlarova had 10 kills for WSU, which capped a sweep of four consecutive road matches, going 12-0 in sets during that stretch.
MEN'S BASKETBALLL-C 97, Mountaineers 76
Nathan Fromm scored 20 points and transfer forward Al Sommerfield added 14 points with four 3-pointers as the Lewis-Clark State men's basketball team beat the semipro Seattle Mountaineers in an exhibition game at the L-C Activity Center that marked the Warriors' first action of the season.
The game was tied at halftime before L-C dominated 57-36 thereafter.
Khalil Stevenson chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, and Silas Bennion contributed nine points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.
The Lewiston school shot 44 percent from 3-point range.
“Today was a great early opportunity to see where we’re at as a team,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said. “Our opponent put a lot of pressure on us to defend the drive and really put us in some challenging positions, especially in transition. I was pleased with how we responded at half and our guys played with more focus and togetherness. This game was exactly what we needed to learn and build off of as we got contributions from everyone.”
A box score was unavailable.