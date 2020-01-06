BERKELEY, Calif. — Chanelle Molina and record-setting Borislava Hristova combined for 54 points and 22-for-32 shooting Sunday to guide hot-handed, fast-starting Washington State past California 96-75 for its first Pac-12 win of the women’s basketball season.
Molina wound up with 28 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals, while Hristova added 26 points and four assists.
Hristova broke Jeanne Eggart’s WSU career record of 1,967 points with a contested jumper in the lane in the first quarter that capped a nine-point opening frame for the forward.
“I am very honored to have my name next to some of the greatest players that have player here at WSU,” Hristova said. “This record was broken by a village of people, and I am thankful to all the coaches and every teammate I have had throughout my time as a Coug.”
The Cougars (8-7, 1-2) shot 62 percent overall and 81 percent while jumping to a 31-6 first-quarter lead.
“It’s unbelievable the way we came out and played in the first quarter,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “It was beautiful basketball. When the ball goes into the basket like that, everyone feels good. Defensively, we were so on-point and played with a lot of energy.”
Johanna Muzet scored 12 points for the Cougs, and Ula Motuga contribured 11 points and six assists.
Jaelyn Brown netted 20 points for the Bears (8-5, 0-2), who had entered on a five-game winning streak in the WSU-Cal series.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-7)
Hristova 10-16 5-5 26, Levy 1-5 0-0 2, Motuga 4-5 2-2 11, Murekatete 3-5 1-1 7, Cha. Molina 12-16 2-2 28, Subasic 1-4 0-0 2, Nankervis 1-1 0-0 2, Cel. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Che. Molina 3-5 0-0 6, Muzet 4-6 1-2 12, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-63 11-12 96.
CALIFORNIA (8-5)
Styles 3-5 4-4 10, West 4-7 2-3 10, Anastasieska 3-8 0-0 6, Brown 8-18 3-6 20, McIntosh 2-5 0-0 4, Lutje Schipholt 6-10 3-8 15, Yue 0-0 1-2 1, Crocker 1-8 2-2 5, Green 1-5 2-2 4, Totals 28-66 17-27 75.
Washington St. 31 23 22 20—96California 6 23 23 23—75
3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-14 (Hristova 1-2, Levy 0-1, Motuga 1-2, Cha. Molina 2-4, Subasic 0-1, Muzet 3-4), California 2-12 (Styles 0-1, Anastasieska 0-2, Brown 1-2, Crocker 1-4, Green 0-3). Assists_Washington St. 27 (Cha. Molina 8), California 16 (Anastasieska 4). Fouled Out_Washington St. Motuga, Rebounds_Washington St. 30 (Cha. Molina 8), California 39 (Lutje Schipholt 8). Total Fouls_Washington St. 23, California 14. Technical Fouls_None.A_1,318.
L-C 111, NW Indian 56
Hodges Bailey scored 22 points to lead six double-digit scorers for Lewis-Clark State in another nonleague rout of Northwest Indian College in men’s action at the L-C Activity Center.
Travis Yenor added 21 point, Conner Moffatt 17, Bob Boyd 14 and Khalil Stevenson and Trystan Bradley 10 apiece.
It was the Warriors’ second landslide win against the Bellingham, Wash., team in as many days. The score Saturday had been 147-47.
Lewis-Clark State (13-1) dominated the rebound column 57-17, led by Yenor with 13. Also wide was the disparity in assists as Damek Mitchell tallied 13 of the Warriors’ 34 while the Eagles mustered only l0.
The Warriors shot 61 percent and connected on 14 of 29 tries from long range. Moffatt came off the bench to go 5-for-6 from beyond the arc.
Christopher Whitford led Northwest Indian with 17 points.
NORTHWEST INDIAN
Whitford 6-14 2-2 17, Thompson 5-12 1-1 12, Hudson 3-8 0-0 8, Marqueda 2-11 0-0 4, Whitehorse 1-3 0-0 2, Howe 3-10 0-0 7, Tillequots 2-3 0-0 6, St. German 0-2 0-0 0, Wahpart 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 22-64 3-5 56.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-1)
Bailey 9-12 1-2 22, Yenor 8-17 2-4 21, Stevenson 5-7 0-0 10, Bradley 5-6 0-0 10, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Moffatt 6-7 0-0 17, Boyd 6-11 1-1 14, Hughes 3-5 1-2 9, Albright 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 46-75 5-9 111.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 54-24. 3-point goals — Northwest Indian 9-26 (Whitford 3-7, Thompson 1-3, Hudson 2-5, Marqueda 0-2, Whitehorse 0-1, Howe 1-3, Tillequots 2-3, St. German 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 14-29 (Bailey 3-4, Yenor 3-9, Bradley 0-1, Mitchell 0-3, Moffatt 5-6, Boyd 1-2, Hughes 2-4). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Northwest Indian 17 (Howe 5), Lewis-Clark State 57 (Yenor 13). Assists — Northwest Indian 10 (Marqueda 4), Lewis-Clark State 34 (Mitchell 13). Total fouls — Northwest Indian 13, Lewis-Clark State 10. A — 105.