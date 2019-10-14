PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team posted an efficient .310 percentage on the attack to roll past Oregon State and remain perfect inside Bohler Gym this season Sunday.
The scores were 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18.
The 24th-ranked Cougs (15-3, 4-2 Pac-12) completed a home season sweep of the Oregon schools for the first time in 17 years.
Pia Timmer led a well-distributed offense with 13 kills on a .297 mark; Jocelyn Urias and Magda Jehlarova posted 10 kills apiece on percentages of .529 and .533, respectively. Jehlarova added seven blocks and Urias three.
WSU compiled several long-lasting runs and got a boost from 28 errors by the Beavers (8-9, 2-4).
WOMEN'S SOCCERWSU 0, ASU (2OT)
PULLMAN — Washington State couldn’t find the net, despite a 23-shot advantage on Arizona State, and was forced to settle for a scoreless draw at the Lower Soccer Field.
The No. 15 Cougars (9-3-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) attempted 27 shots and 10 on goal to ASU’s four. Standout WSU forward Morgan Weaver led all players with 10 of those shots. Wazzu has scored once in its last four matches.
But the Sun Devils (6-5, 0-3-2) received nine saves from keeper Giulia Cascapera, and a last-ditch defensive effort in which the Cougars nearly scored off a well-placed corner kick.
ASU didn’t take a shot until the 88th minute.
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0—0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0—0
Shots — ASU 4, WSU 27
Saves — ASU: Giulia Cascapera 9; WSU: Ella Dederick 1
ISU 2, Idaho 1 (2OT)
POCATELLO — Idaho State earned a penalty kick in the 104th minute, then netted the try to topple Idaho in Big Sky action for the first time since 2014.
The Vandals (3-10-2, 0-3-2) committed a handball in the second overtime, and the Bengals’ Karlin Wurlitzer capped it off.
ISU (2-12-2, 1-4-1) scored in the third minute on a close take from Makena Bambei. Just after intermission, UI’s Madde Haas fired one in from the top of the box.
The Bengals outshot UI 22-16. Vandal keeper Julia Byerlein registered eight saves.
Idaho 0 1 0 0—1
Idaho St. 1 0 0 1—2
Idaho St. — Makena Bambei (Rachel Brownell), 3rd.
Idaho — Maddie Haas (Bergl Baldursdottir), 50th.
Idaho St. — Karlin Wurlitzer (PK), 104th.
Shots — Idaho 16, Idaho St. 22
Saves — Idaho: Julia Byerlein 8; Idaho St.: Katie Hogarth 3