> According to an update Monday on recruiting website 247Sports.com, the Washington State men’s basketball team has boosted its incoming recruiting class to No. 29 in the nation.The Cougars signed 6-foot-8 Macedonian wing Andrej Jakimovski Sunday. It took a day for 247Sports to catch up on the rankings, but Jakmovski was tabbed Monday morning as a four-star recruit, and the third-best in Wazzu program history. This year, he’s considered the eighth-best international basketball recruit.
That means second-year Cougars coach Kyle Smith has signed three four-star prospects in his first full offseason — Jakimovski, versatile Dominican forward Carlos Rosario and 6-10 Californian center Dishon Jackson. Rosario and Jackson are respectively ranked Wazzu’s No. 6 and 11 recruits ever. Recent signees TJ Bamba and Efe Abogidi come in at 14th and 15th. The only Pac-12 teams to have higher ranked incoming classes are Arizona (fifth) and Stanford (10th). WSU, incredibly, is sitting among the likes of some blue-blood programs just two years removed from hitting a nasty low point, and firing former coach Ernie Kent.