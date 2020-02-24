HONOLULU — Jack Smith drilled a pinch-hit two-run double in the eighth inning and added an RBI single in the ninth as Washington State produced six runs in the final two innings Sunday night to nip Hawaii 6-5 and salvage a split of their four-game baseball series.
The winning run came on a fielder’s choice by Justin Van De Brake, capping a three-run top of the ninth and a comeback from a four-run deficit.
Kyle Manzardo contributed an RBI double in the eighth and a game-tying sacrifice in the final inning for the Cougars (3-5). Jake Meyer produced two hits after coming off the bench in the eighth.
The win went to the third of four WSU pitchers, Owen Leonard, who allowed one hit and one run in two innings, striking out three.
Cougar starter Tanner West gave up six hits and three earned runs in 2 innings before being relieved by Brody Barnum, who threw 3ž innings of hitless ball. Hayden Rosenkrantz worked a perfect ninth.
Tyler Best tallied two hits for Hawaii (7-3).
Washington St. 000 000 033—6 9 1
Hawaii 121 000 010—5 7 0
West, Barnum (3), Leonard (7), Rosenkrantz (9) and Polinsky, Meyer, Lasch. Ross, Pontes (8), Reilly (8), Turchin and Muray.
W — Leonard (1-0). L — Reilly (0-1). Save — Rosenkrantz (1).
Washington State hits — Smith 2 (2B), Manzardo (2B), Swarts, Kolden, Meyer 2, Hill 2.
Hawaii hits — Best 2, Kaler, Demeter, Kuhns (2B), Calicdan, Wong.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
USC 66, WSU 60
PULLMAN — Washington State trailed by 20 points early in the second half and absorbed a Pac-12 loss to USC in the Cougars’ final home game of the season in women’s basketball.
Alissa Pili erupted for 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans (14-13, 6-10), and WSU senior Chanelle Molina had 23 points and five 3s in her final home game.
It was also the home finale for WSU career scoring leader Borislava Hristova, who tallied 11 points. Bella Murekatete contributed 14 points and six rebounds, and Johanna Muzet came off the bench for seven rebounds and four assists.
The Cougars (11-17, 4-12), who suffered their fifth straight loss, cut their deficit to six points with eight minutes left and to four points at 0:11.
“I’m disappointed for our two seniors,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I’m a little shell-shocked in how we started the game and played in that first half.”
SOUTHERN CAL (14-13)
Overbeck 2-6 4-4 8, Pili 12-18 7-8 32, Caldwell 2-9 1-2 5, Rogers 1-7 4-4 6, White 3-3 2-2 8, Jackson 2-6 0-0 4, Miura 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 18-20 66
WASHINGTON ST. (11-17)
Hristova 5-17 0-0 11, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Subasic 3-12 0-0 7, Murekatete 6-7 2-5 14, Chanelle Molina 9-20 0-0 23, Nankervis 0-2 1-2 1, Cherilyn Molina 0-1 0-0 0, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 2-5 0-0 4, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 3-7 60
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 2-11 (Overbeck 0-1, Pili 1-2, Caldwell 0-3, Rogers 0-2, Miura 1-3), Washington St. 7-19 (Hristova 1-3, Subasic 1-6, Molina 5-10). Assists_Southern Cal 12 (Rogers 4), Washington St. 10 (Muzet 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 40 (Pili 5-12), Washington St. 31 (Murekatete 3-6). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 12, Washington St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,073.