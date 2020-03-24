PULLMAN — CJ Elleby of Washington State was named to the second unit Monday of the All-District 19 men’s basketball team as chosen by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The sophomore was earlier named first-team All-Pac-12. He averaged 18.4 points a game this past season.
WOMEN’S SOCCERVandals sign Hawaiian
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho women’s soccer program announced the signing of an Hawaiian player who scored 18 goals as a prep senior.
Jadyn Hanks also produced 12 goals as a junior at Konawaena High, on the island of Hawaii, and was named third-team all-state this year. She grew up in the town of Kailua-Kona.
“We are very fortunate to add a player like Jadyn this late in the recruiting year,” UI coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “The first thing people are going to notice is her speed. She will automatically be one of the fastest players on the field in any game we play.”
BIG SKYNo practices through May 15
The Big Sky Conference decided Monday to prohibit all practices and workouts for its athletic teams through May 15 because of the coronoavirus.
Ig was also ruled that Big Sky institutions may continue to retain the option to provide support services for athletes while following national, state, and campus protocols for social distancing.
Earlier, the conference had canceled all spring competitions and put practices on hold through April 3.