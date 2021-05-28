PULLMAN — Washington State piled up eight runs in the sixth inning of its Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington, and that one explosive inning was all the Cougar offense needed to clinch the program’s first winning season in six years.
WSU handled the Huskies 8-1 on Thursday at Bailey-Brayton Field to move to 25-22 overall and 12-16 in Pac-12 play.
The Cougars hadn’t registered 12 or more wins in conference play since 2014.
“We had a lot on the line today. The Apple Cup is in front of everybody and that’s big for the university, and we know that,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “And we’ve got a winning record on the line. That’s a big deal for the program. I thought we were a little tight, but we competed hard.”
UW (19-29, 5-20), which managed just four hits in the game, put up its lone run in the top half of the sixth.
Then the Cougs erupted.
“We couldn’t find a hit. ... It was frustrating, but next thing you know, it’s the sixth inning and we were able to break out,” Green said.
Reserve Wazzu infielder Preston Clifford led off with a two-strike solo home run, the first shot of his career. Star first baseman Kyle Manzardo followed by reaching on an error, Tristan Peterson walked, and the hitting spree began.
Collin Montez, Jack Smith and Kodie Kolden had singles, and Jacob McKeon and Nate Swarts doubled as the Cougars put starting right-hander Brandon White in winning position.
White (6-4) threw well in his six-inning victory, striking out six against just two hits and three walks allowed. He had a no-hitter going into the sixth.
“He was really competitive. His stuff was good, wasn’t great, but he completely grinded, then all of a sudden, it’s no-hit through five,” Green said. “Brandon has been doing that for us. He’s gotten us into the sixth a lot.”
Michael Newstrom pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
The Huskies (19-29, 5-20) used three pitchers in the sixth alone. Starter Logan Gerling (2-6) permitted two runs on four hits, fanning seven across 5 innings before WSU rattled him.
Smith went 3-for-4, driving in two on one swing in the sixth. Swarts doubled twice.
The Cougs had a pregame tribute and moment of silence in memory of Eileen Brayton, a longtime WSU employee, avid Coug supporter and the widow of legendary former Wazzu coach Bobo Brayton. Eileen died May 9.
“I know it meant a lot to the family. I was able to get up and get a hug with them,” Green said. “To be able to be connected to the Brayton family in any way is special to me.
“I was really proud of our administration — it was first-class for the Brayton family.”
The series continues at 3:05 p.m. today.
Washington 000 001 000—1 4 1
Washington State 000 008 00x—8 11 1
Logan Gerling, Stu Flesland (6), David Rhodes (6), Stefan Raeth (6), Brock Gillis (7) and Johnny Tincher. Brandon White, Michael Newstrom (7), Caden Kaelber (9) and Jake Meyer.
W—White (6-4). L—Gerling (2-6).
Washington hits — Michael Brown 2 (2 2B), Cole Fontenelle (2B), Noah Hsue.
Washington State hits — Jack Smith 3, Nate Swarts 2 (2 2B), Kodie Kolden 2, Preston Clifford (HR), Tristan Peterson (2B), Jacob McKeon (2B), Collin Montez.
TRACK AND FIELDOlsen, VanDyke advance
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Lewis-Clark State runners Cole Olsen and Clayton VanDyke punched their tickets to the finals of the NAIA Outdoor track meet.
VanDyke runs in the 800-meter finals today at 3 p.m. Pacific. Olsen will compete in the 5,000 at 3:55 p.m. VanDyke also runs in the 1,500 at 1:10 p.m.
Olsen, a senior from the Kooskia area, placed eighth in a tightly contested group of 12 qualifiers, coming in with a time of 14:50.74. Olsen was ranked 12th nationally in the event heading into the day.
Wesley Methum of The Masters (Calif.) ran a 14:47.26 for the top time.
Van Dyke, a No. 6 seed, made the cut with a 1:52.91 finish. He placed sixth out of eight qualifiers.
The leader in the 800, Tim Thacker of Milligan (Tenn.), ran a 1:51.62.
LCSC’s women’s 1,600 relay team missed the finals cut by four seconds, and Geraldin Correa had the best nonqualifying time in the 800.
WSU’s Cho moves on
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Washington State senior Stephanie Cho logged a time of 58.61 in the 400-meter hurdles to place ninth overall and qualify for the quarterfinals of the NCAA West Preliminary Round, which begins Saturday back at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
WSU’s Charisma Taylor narrowly missed out on advancing in the 100 hurdles, but will compete in the triple jump Saturday.
Neema Kimtai, running in the 1,500, came in at 26th, coming close to the qualifying mark but ultimately falling short.
Six Cougar men will attempt to continue their seasons in today’s action.
Idaho’s Zach Nunis also competes in today’s triple jump.
MEN’S BASKETBALLVandals ink USF transfer
A depleted Idaho men’s basketball roster received a boost Thursday as the Vandals announced the signing of San Francisco transfer guard Trevante Anderson.
Anderson never started for the Division I Dons, but played in 46 games over the past three seasons, averaging 2.6 points, 0.5 assists and 0.3 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game.
He shot 35.4 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from 3-point range.
“He’s going to add a level of toughness, skill and competitive spirit that we were looking for,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said in a school release. “We also believe that he will bring with him some natural leadership qualities that will propel us moving forward.”
After finishing the season 1-21, Idaho lost more than half of its 2020-21 players to the NCAA transfer portal.
Anderson, originally from Tacoma, played at Rainier Beach High School as a senior. He logged 21 points and seven assists per contest en route to a first-team all-state nod. Rainier Beach finished runner-up at State his senior season.
He played his first three prep seasons at Lincoln High in Tacoma, and was an All-Washington pick there as well.
FOOTBALLCougs learn TV selections
Six Washington State football games — five home and one on the road — have been picked as part of the Pac-12 Conference’s 2021 early television selections, the conference announced Thursday.
The Cougars will open their 2021 season in a Pac-12 Network televised game on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Utah State at Martin Stadium. On Sept. 11, WSU will host Portland State in a 3 p.m. contest, also televised by the Pac-12. The third week of the season sees the Cougs open Pac-12 play at home against USC (Sept. 18) in a 12:30 p.m. game televised by FOX.
Wazzu takes on Stanford as part of Family Weekend in Pullman on Oct. 16. Game time will be determined at a later date, and the contest will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Washington State’s game in Pullman against Arizona, scheduled for Nov. 19, will kick at 6 p.m. and be televised by the Pac-12 Network. The final TV selection is for the Apple Cup against Washington set for Friday, Nov. 26 in Seattle. The game will be televised by FOX or FS1 and a kick time will be announced later this fall.
De Laura reinstated
Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura has been reinstated to the active roster, coach Nick Rolovich said Thursday on a radio show.
The Cougars’ 2020 starter had been suspended after drawing a DUI in February.