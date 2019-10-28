SALT LAKE CITY — Washington State’s volleyball team took back-to-back sets in extra points to upset Utah in five on Sunday in Pac-12 play.
The 24th-ranked Cougs upended No. 18 Utah by scores of 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 28-26, 16-14. It was WSU’s second victory against a ranked team this year, the first coming Sept. 25 in a four-set defeat of No. 8 Washington.
Four Cougs posted double-figure kills. Magda Jehlarova led the team with 18, while Pia Timmer logged 17; Jocelyn Urias racked up 12 on a .667 hitting mark and Kalyah Williams chipped in 10.
Wazzu (18-4, 7-3) survived a monster outing from Utah star Dani Drews, who compiled 31 kills and got 18 from teammate Kenzie Koerber. The Cougars, though, boasted more efficiency on the attack, and committed considerably fewer errors.
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho 1, Portland State 0
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Malia Morales scored in the 75th minute to boost the Idaho soccer team to a season-finale Big Sky win against Portland State at Hillsboro Stadium.
Morales, a junior midfielder, scored her first career goal on a header off a well-placed corner kick from Maddie Haas.
On the other end, UI senior Julia Byerlein made five saves in net to log her first career shutout.
The Vandals close the season with a 5-12-2 overall mark, 2-5-2 in conference action. The Vikings fell to 4-14-0, 3-6-0.
Idaho 0 1—1
Portland St. 0 0—0
Idaho — Malia Morales (Maddie Haas), 75th
Shots — Idaho 12, Portland St. 12
Saves — Idaho: Julia Byerlein 5; Portland St.: Enya Hernandez 4
UCLA 2, WSU 1
LOS ANGELES — UCLA put away Washington State’s soccer team in Pac-12 play on a goal with five minutes left, scoring its first win over the Cougars in three years.
The 19th-ranked Cougs (10-5-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) took a 1-0 advantage into the break after freshman MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson tallied her third goal of the year.
WSU closes out its home slate at 7 p.m. on Halloween Night against Utah.
Washington St. 1 0—1
UCLA 0 2—2
WSU — MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, 33rd
UCLA — Ashley Sanchez (Anika Rodriguez, Maricarmen Reyes), 54th
UCLA — Mia Fishel (Rodriguez), 85th
Shots — WSU 9, UCLA 19
Saves — WSU: Ella Dedrick 6; UCLA: Teagan Micah 1