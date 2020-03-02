CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State rallied to take a one-point halftime lead but shot only 3-for-15 in the third quarter and dropped a Pac-12 women’s basketball verdict to Oregon State on Sunday, 73-58.
The same teams will meet in the conference tournament at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Las Vegas.
The Cougars finish the regular season at 11-19, including 4-14 in conference play, and are seeded 11th for the tourney.
Mikayla Pivec collected 19 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers (22-8, 10-8), who drew a No. 6 seed.
For the Cougs, Ula Motuga had 13 points while Borislava Hristova, Cherilyn Molina and Jovana Subasic added 12 each.
Wazzu shot 69 percent in the second quarter, winning that period 20-13, but got scorched 21-8 in the third.
“Their press kind of rattled us a little bit and got us out of rhythm,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “The way we competed in the first half was something that we can really build on.”
The Cougars improved by two wins over Ethridge’s debut season last year at the Pullman school.
But Washington State fell to 0-14 against ranked opponents this season, as the Beavers are No. 17. No team in the nation has played more ranked opponents than the Cougars; the 14 games set a school record.
Hristova extended her double-digit scoring streak to 24 game, the second-longest streak by a senior in Washington State history.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-19)
Hristova 6-16 0-0 12, Motuga 4-13 3-4 13, Subasic 6-10 0-0 12, Cherilyn Molina 4-8 4-4 12, Muzet 2-2 0-0 5, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-0 2-2 2, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-51 9-10 58
OREGON ST. (22-8)
Jones 4-8 2-4 10, Pivec 7-11 4-4 19, Slocum 5-13 7-8 17, Tudor 2-10 0-0 6, Washington 0-5 0-0 0, Morris 2-2 1-1 5, Thropay 0-0 1-2 1, Goodman 6-10 0-0 15, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 15-19 73
Washington St. 16 20 8 14—58
Oregon St. 22 13 21 17—73
3-Point Goals—Washington St. 3-15 (Hristova 0-2, Motuga 2-8, Subasic 0-2, Molina 0-1, Muzet 1-1, Sarver 0-1), Oregon St. 6-21 (Pivec 1-1, Slocum 0-3, Tudor 2-10, Goodman 3-7). Assists—Washington St. 12 (Hristova 3), Oregon St. 15 (Slocum 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington St. 28 (Subasic 2-6), Oregon St. 36 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls—Washington St. 16, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,739.
BASEBALLRutgers 6, WSU 1
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Washington State baseball team mustered only four hits and was denied a sweep of its three-game nonleague series against Rutgers.
Tevin Murray and Parker Scott allowed two hits apiece and combined for seven strikeouts for the Scarlet Knights (5-5).
Rutgers jumped on WSU starter Ethan Ross for four hits and three runs, chasing him in the second inning.
Hayden Rosenkrantz and Bryce Moyle turned in shutout stints for the Cougars (5-6) but Owen Leonard and Brody Barnum gave up three runs in the seventh.
Jake Meyer hit an RBI single for WSU in the second to extend his hitting streak to 11 gamaes.
Tim Dezzi and Kevin Welsh tallied two hits each as Rutgers bounced back after losing the first two games of the series.
Rutgers 210 000 300—6 7 1
Washington St. 010 000 000—1 4 2
Murray, Scott (6) and Axelson. Ross, Rosenkrantz (2), Moyle (4), Barnum (7), Leonard (7) and Meyer.
W — Murray (2-1). L — Ross (0-2). Save — Scott (2).
Rutgers hits — Nyisztor, Dezzi 2 (2B), Schiekofer, Owens, Welsh 2.
WSU hits — Manzardo, Montez, Meyer, Hill.