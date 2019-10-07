LOS ANGELES — The 24th-ranked Washington State volleyball team bested USC on the road for the first time since 1998, earning a five-set thriller in Pac-12 action on Sunday evening.
WSU (13-3, 2-2) won by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 26-28, 16-25, 15-13.
The Trojans (8-6, 2-2) rebounded after being handled in the first two sets, thanks to Cougar runs of 9-1 and in the second, 5-1. The rallies were fueled by WSU’s Kalyah Williams and Pia Timmer.
USC garnered an edge after 11 total ties in Set 3, eventually winning with three consecutive points in overtime. The Trojans dominated the fourth set before Wazzu took over at the net in Game 5.
The Cougars got 18 kills from Jocelyn Urias, 17 from Timmer and 12 from Williams. Magda Jehlarova blocked six, and Alexcis Lusby denied four. Hanna Pukis led all players with 53 assists.
USC’s Khalia Lanier had a match-high 23 kills and Jasmine Gross led everyone with nine blocks.
SOCCERWsu 1, Cal 0 (OT)
BERKELEY, Calif. — No. 14 Washington State scored the golden-goal clincher one minute into overtime after a back-and-forth 90 minutes of defense to upend 20th-ranked Cal in a Pac-12 match.
Makamae Gomera-Stevens took an assist from Averie Collins — who flicked it into the box off of a long throw from Elaily Hernandez-Repreza — and proceeded to chest the ball to her foot, and curve it into the right corner of the net from the top-left of the goalie box.
In a defensive slugfest, Cougars goalie Ella Dederick was put to work. She defended six shots, one a quick-twitch effort in the 77th minute to just narrowly prevent a Bears goal.
It was Dedrick’s fourth shutout of the season.
WSU 0 0 1—1
Cal 0 0 0—0
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens (Averie Collins, Elaily Hernandez-Repreza), 92nd.
Shots — WSU 9, Cal 14.
Saves — WSU: Ella Dederick, 6; Cal: Angelina Anderson, 3.
EWU 3, Idaho 1
CHENEY, Wash. — Idaho surrendered two first-half goals and couldn’t recuperate in a Big Sky loss to Eastern Washington at the EWU Soccer Field in Cheney.
Idaho (3-9-1, 0-2-1) closed the gap when Hadley Sbrega logged her first goal of the year, heading in a cross kick from Taylor Brust in the 64th minute. But the Eagles (4-5-2, 1-0-1) got one back seven minutes afterwards on a dribble-drive by Brittany Delridge.
The Eagles outshot the Vandals 15-11. UI’s Juliana deTar led all players with four shot attempts, while Vandal keeper Avrie Fox saved five.
Idaho 0 1—1
EWU 2 1—3
EWU — Mya Elder-Hammond (corner), ninth.
EWU — Maddie Morgan (Brooke Dunbar), 42nd.
Idaho — Hadley Sbrega (Taylor Brust), 64th.
EWU — Brittany Delridge (Kaelyn Barnes), 71st.
Shots — Idaho 11, EWU 15.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox, 5; EWU: Kelsee Winston, 4.
FOOTBALLWhitworth 40, LCV 13
SPOKANE — Against a No. 2 group from the 11th-ranked Whitworth football team, the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers kept it close through three quarters and committed no penalties with only 18 active players.
But the Loggers were ultimately worn down as the game progressed, and dropped a 40-13 decision at Spokane’s Pine Bowl to fall to 0-6 on the season.
The Loggers were down just 20-13 a few minutes into the third quarter.
“Our guys were warriors; they played their hearts out but just ran out of gas at the end,” L-C director Bob Thorson said. “That was the best four quarters of football they’ve played. It really looked like a 30-something to 20-something game.”
L-C quarterback Leo Gomez went 21-of-35 for 165 yards and two scores, both of them going to No. 1 target Ramal Maad, who had nine catches for 92 yards. Running back CJ Fontana logged 77 yards on 13 carries.
Defensively, Austin Tetrault led the team with eight tackles.
The Loggers’ offense drove the ball “methodically down the field, moving it through the air and on the ground,” but missed out on a couple of scoring chances in the red zone.
“Wish we could’ve gotten those scores down close, but when we see good execution on so many plays to keep a drive alive, that’s what we want,” Thorson said.
L-C Valley 6 0 7 0—13
Whitworth 13 7 7 13—40
Whitworth — Jett Uechi 55 pass from Cole Hinrichs (Alvaro Campos-Ontiveros kick)
L-C Valley — Ramal Maad 18 pass from Leo Gomez (kick failed)
Whitworth — Hinrichs 1 run (kick failed)
Whitworth — Brennan Jenkins 13 run (Campos-Ontiveros kick)
L-C Valley — Maad 16 pass from Gomez (CJ Fontana kick)
Whitworth — Spencer Lloyd 3 run (Campos-Ontiveros kick)
Whitworth — BJ Mullin 12 run (pass failed)
Whitworth — Logan Kitselman 5 run (Campos-Ontiveros kick)
WOMEN’S TENNISAtes, Sato win two each
PULLMAN — Washington State tennis senior Melisa Ates and sophomore Hikaru Sato claimed two titles apiece, highlighting the final day of the Cougar Classic at the WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts.
SINGLES (WSU and UI competitors)
Crimson Flight Championship
Hikaru Sato (WSU) def. Savanna Ly-Nguyen (WSU), 5-7, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5).
Gray Flight Championship
Melisa Ates (WSU) def. Zara Ryan (Utah St.), 6-4, 6-3.
Cougar Flight Consolation
Carla Quadflieg (WSU) def. Nicole Horacek (Idaho), 7-5, 1-6, 12-10.
Palouse Flight Championship
Annaliese County (USU) def. Maddie Egan (WSU), 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES (WSU and UI competitors)
Crimson Flight Championship
Sato/Ates (WSU) def. Octave/County (USU), 6-0.
Consolation final
Spataro/Huchet (Idaho) def. Mansouri/Waite (EWU), 6-0.
Gray Flight Championship
Millan/Lombera (USU) def. Ly-Nguyen/Quadflieg (WSU), 7-5.