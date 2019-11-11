PULLMAN — Washington State’s soccer team will welcome fans today for a watch party of the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which the Cougars hope will select them for a slot in the national tournament.
All are welcome to join the team in the Camp Room on the second floor of the Bohler Athletic Complex. The show will begin at 1:30 p.m.
WSU, coming off a 12-6-1 (5-5-1 Pac-12) season, has made the tournament two straight years. It routed Montana 5-1 at home in last year’s first round before falling to No. 2 Georgetown 1-0. The Cougs appeared in the Sweet 16 in 2017.
VOLLEYBALLCougs complete season weep
EUGENE, Ore. — The 24th-ranked Washington State volleyball team swept Oregon on the season for the first time since 2003, recording a four-set victory at Matthew Knight Arena.
The Cougs won by scores of: 25-20, 25-15, 16-25, 26-24 to improve to 21-5, 10-4 in Pac-12 play.
Pia Timmer had a team-high 10 kills and Jocelyn Urias contributed nine for WSU. Hannah Pukis had 36 assists, 16 digs, two aces and two blocks.
Neither team hit well in the error-charged match. WSU hit .149 and Oregon .145. The teams combined for 48 attacking errors.
Ronika Stone led all players with 19 kills for the Ducks (7-16, 3-11).
FC schedule announced
The fourth-seeded Lewis-Clark State volleyball team will meet No. 5 Carroll College on Friday during the first round of the Frontier Conference tournament.
The conference announced date times Sunday for the event, which will run through Saturday at Great Falls, Mont.
Top-seeded Montana Tech receives a bye in the first round, then will face the lowest remaining seed on Saturday at 10 a.m. At noon, the other semi-final will take place before the championship match at 6 p.m.