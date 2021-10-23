STOCKTON, Calif. — The Washington State men’s golf team leads the field through two rounds of the Visit Stockton Invitational on Friday.
The Cougars own a 26-under-par 542 to lead second-place San Jose State by four strokes going into today’s final round.
WSU’s Jaden Cantafio moved up 20 spots on Day 2 to finish the round tied for fifth with a 7-under-par 135. He shot a 6-under-par 65 on the second day.
Also tied with Cantafio and one other player at fifth were teammates Max Sekulic and Preston Bebich.
VOLLEYBALL
Warriors sweep Geoducks
OLYMPIA — Lewis-Clark State recorded nine aces in a straight set win, beating Cascade Conference foe Evergreen State 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.
Cassidy Nelson led the Warriors with four aces, Lewiston native Ashlee Bachman had three and Hannah Martinez had two.
LCSC trailed 18-11 in the opening set before winning the next 10 to jump out to a 21-18 lead.
Nelson led the team with 10 kills, Martinez had 22 assists and Kenzie Dean had 16 digs.
The win placed the Warriors (13-12, 8-9) in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot in the CCC with just five games left on their regular season schedule. LCSC is tied with Evergreen and College of Idaho.
The Warriors will look for their third win in a row on this road trip tonight at Northwest of Kirkland.
No. 15 Stanford edges No. 22 WSU
PULLMAN — Two sets went to extra points and the teams battled through all five sets before 15th-ranked Stanford defeated 22nd-ranked Washington State 26-28, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26, 15-8 in Pac-12 volleyball action Friday at Bohler Gym.
The Cougars led by a set going into a fourth game the Cardinal won in extra points. Stanford (12-5, 7-2 Pac-12) carried its momentum into the fifth, deciding set to take the match.
WSU (12-7, 6-3) was led by Pia Timmer (17 kills), Hannah Pukis (47 assists) and Karly Basham (16 digs).