PULLMAN — Senior point guard Chanelle Molina scored 11 of her 21 points in the final 10 minutes to boost Washington State’s women’s basketball team to a 71-61 win Sunday against Cal State-Northridge at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars improved to 4-0 for just the fifth time in program history. They most recently reached the mark in 2015.
“(Molina) has such a great feel for the game, and she knows how to make big plays,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said, “and we needed those plays today.”
Wazzu trailed CSUN (1-5) by a point entering the final frame, but Molina led a rally, scoring nine of 13 points over about eight minutes. Molina also had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Senior Borislava Hristova matched Molina with 21 points, and added eight boards and four assists. Molina and Hristova played all 40 minutes.
WSU used a 13-0 run in the first quarter to jump out to a 20-12 lead, but the Matadors used a cohesive output (five double-figure scorers) and an efficient mark from 3 to retort.
The Cougars shot 42 percent and 36 percent from deep, and 10 players scored.
“We’re at a different level in practice compared to last year,” Ethridge said. “We’re seeing real signs of growth and we’re proving it by winning some early games.”
CS NORTHRIDGE (1-5)
Calloway 4-10 2-2 10, Shymkewicz 4-6 1-2 11, Henderson 4-12 0-0 11, Jackson 4-12 2-4 11, Tanabe 3-10 3-5 10, Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Drennan 0-2 0-0 0, Popa 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-59 9-15 61.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-0)
Hristova 8-19 4-5 21, Levy 2-7 0-0 6, Motuga 0-3 2-2 2, Cha. Molina 7-15 4-4 21, Nankervis 2-3 0-0 4, Subasic 2-4 0-0 5, Murekatete 1-2 0-0 2, Cel. Molina 1-1 0-0 2, Che. Molina 2-3 1-2 5, Muzet 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 26-62 11-13 71.
Cal State-Northridge 17 16 19 9—61
Washington St. 20 15 16 20—71
3-Point Goals — CS Northridge 8-17 (Calloway 0-1, Shymkewicz 2-3, Henderson 3-6, Jackson 1-3, Tanabe 1-2, Drennan 0-1, Popa 1-1), Washington St. 8-22 (Hristova 1-4, Levy 2-6, Motuga 0-1, Cha. Molina 3-5, Subasic 1-2, Muzet 1-4). Assists — CS Northridge 13 (Tanabe 4), Washington St. 19 (Cha. Molina 7). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — CS Northridge 38 (Calloway 11), Washington St. 38 (Cha. Molina 9). Total Fouls — CS Northridge 15, Washington St. 14. Technical Fouls — None. A — 493.
VOLLEYBALLCougs upset by Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona, a .500 team, upset the 22nd-ranked Washington State Cougars in four sets on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center.
The Wildcats (15-15, 5-13 Pac-12) won by scores of: 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23.
WSU (22-8, 11-7) committed 21 errors and hit .188 to Arizona’s .247. The Cougs were led by Pia Timmer’s 17 kills and Jocelyn Urias’ six blocks.
UA used a 10-2 scoring run to claim the third set and survived down the wire in the final match after WSU knotted it up at 23 with a 4-0 run.
The Wildcats were spearheaded by Paige Whipple’s 29 kills, Katie Smoot’s 14 and Devyn Cross’ six blocks.
WSU returns to Bohler Gym for Senior Night on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Stanford.