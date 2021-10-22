STOCKTON, Calif. — The Washington State men’s golf team stood in first place on the leaderboard after Day 1 of the Visit Stockton Invitational tournament Thursday with a team score of 16-under 268.
It was the third-best score the Cougs have ever carded. WSU’s Pono Yanagi was tied for first place among individuals with a personal record 6-under-par 65.
VOLLEYBALL Weber State sweeps Vandals
OGDEN, Utah — Visiting Idaho was bested 25-17, 25-16, 25-11 by Weber State in Big Sky Conference volleyball action Thursday.
The Vandals (3-15, 0-9) enjoyed 12 kills from Delaney Nicoll, 12 assists from Hailey Pelton, and 15 digs courtesy of Alaina Lacey. Ashlyn Power of Weber State (14-5, 9-0) provided a match-high 28 assists, and teammate Makayla Sorensen had 17 digs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWashington St. 0, USC 0
PULLMAN — Neither Washington State nor visiting Southern California ever managed to move the scoreboard in a Pac-12 stalemate.
The Cougs move to 10-2-3 overall and 4-1-2 in conference, while the Trojans are 11-2-1 and 6-0-1.
USC 0 0—0
Washington St. 0 0—0
Shots — WSU 24, USC 19
Saves — USC 11, WSU 6