PULLMAN — Washington State announced the signing Monday of a women’s basketball guard who formerly played for WSU coach Kamie Ethridge at her previous school.
Krystal Leger-Walker averaged 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season for Northern Colorado. The assist average ranked 26th in NCAA Division I.
The 5-foot-9 combo guard from Waikato, New Zealand, will sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules and will be a senior in 2020-21.
“She is an exceptional competitor and leader,” said Ethridge, who jumped from Northern Colorado to Wazzu a year ago. “Krystal comes from elite-level basketball DNA.”
Her mother, Leanne Walker, represented the Tall Ferns in the Olympics and World Championships and is considered one of the best players to have ever played for New Zealand, the coach said.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Washington State sophomore Michaela Bayerlova posted a straight-set victory in the opening round of the NCAA tennis tournament.
Bayerlova never trailed as she defeated Lauren Proctor of Winthrop 6-4, 6-3, winning a first-round match in the tourney for the second straight year.
“Michaela did a great job of playing her game from the first point of the match,” WSU coach Lisa Hart said. “She is playing her best tennis at the perfect time and now will recover and get ready for another battle Tuesday.”
Bayerlova improved to 23-7 and is now 8-5 against nationally ranked players.
GOLF
WSU’s Armstrong honored
PULLMAN — Washington State men’s golfer AJ Armstrong was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 8 At-Large Team, selected by college sports-information directors, it was announced Monday.