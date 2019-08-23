SEATTLE — Picking up where they left off last year, the Washington State Cougars women’s soccer team blitzed Seattle University 4-0 in a season-opening match Thursday night.
Hanna Goff, Elyse Bennett, Morgan Weaver and Skye McMillion each scored for the Cougars, while Brianna Alger assisted on both of the team’s first-half goals.
The Cougs outshot the Redhawks 17-3 and required only one save.
Washington State improved its all-time record against Seattle to 14-1-0.
Washington St. 2 2—4
Seattle 0 0—0
WSU — Goff (Alger), 16:27
WSU — Bennett (Alger), 18:36
WSU — Weaver, penalty kick, 76:55
WSU — McMillion (Frimpong-Ellrtson, Lynch), 86:08
Shots — Washington State 17, Seattle 3
Saves — Washington State 1, Seattle 6
BASKETBALLVandals add to men’s staff
MOSCOW — Idaho added Kenny Tripp as a graduate manager to the men’s basketball staff for the 2019-20 season, it was announced.
Tripp most recently spent one season as the assistant coordinator of operations for Washington State. Before that, he was an assistant for one season at Metro State in Denver, spent two years as a grad assistant with Regis University in Denver, and was a student-manager with Nevada from 2011-15, working with current Idaho interim coach Zac Claus and assistant Doug Novsek.
“We are very happy to be able to welcome Kenny to the Idaho basketball program,” Claus said. “He is a dynamic young man who will bring an amazing energy to the group immediately and I have every confidence that our players will feel his positive attitude right away. Kenny is an organized and tireless worker and I know that he will give all he can for the Vandal program. We are excited to have him.”
VOLLEYBALLL-C earns another sweep
ASHLAND, Ore. – The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season with its second consecutive sweep, beating William Jessup 25-20, 26-24, 25-22.
Brooke Kaawa had eight kills, and the Warriors had 15 total blocks with six from Denise Elder. Gionni Brown collected 19 digs and Josilyn Remick had 21 assists.
LCSC continues play in the tournament against No. 20 Jamestown at 11 a.m. and No. 18 Vanguard at 3 p.m. today.