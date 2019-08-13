SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State volleyball team was picked to finish eighth, along with Cal, when the Pac-12 released its pre-season coaches poll Monday.
Stanford was picked to win the league.
WSU is coming off its most successful three-year stretch, having made the NCAA Tournament each of those seasons and gone to the regional semifinals last year.
Coaches poll — 1, Stanford, 121. 2, USC, 104. 3, Oregon, 99. 4, Washington 98. 5, Utah, 68. 6, Arizona, 65. 7, UCLA, 63. t8, Cal and Washington State, 45. 10, Colorado, 44. 11, Arizona State, 23. 12, Oregon State, 17.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLUI to appear as game of week three times this fall
MOSCOW — Idaho football will appear in the Big Sky Conference game of the week three times in 2019, ROOT SPORTS announced Monday. Those games will be when the Vandals welcome Eastern Washington Sept. 21, Idaho State on Oct. 19 and when the Vandals visit Montana on Nov. 9.