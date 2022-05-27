area colleges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Washington State’s Michaela Bayerlova’s run at the NCAA tennis tournament came to an end Thursday as she dropped a 6,1 7-6 quarterfinals match to Virginia Commonwealth’s Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado.
Bayerlova advanced farther than any Cougar player in program history, winning three matches.
Bayerlova finished the season at 20-3, which included nine wins over ranked players with her only losses coming to ranked individuals.
Bornacelli takes 11th
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Valentina Barrios Bornacelli of Washington State finished 11th in the javelin throw snd Micaela De Mello advanced to the quarterfinal of the women’s 100-meter hurdles as the Washington State women continued their efforts at the NCAA West Preliminary round Thursday.
Bornacelli threw 166 feet, 1 inch, and De Mello ran 13.24 seconds.
Anna Rodgers, competing at the West preliminaries for the first time in her career, finished seventh in the long jump at 19-5¼.
Skyler Walton, also making her NCAA Championships debut, finished seventh in the first heat of the 100 dash at 11.77.
Sophomore Neema Kimtai made her first-career NCAA Championships appearance in the 800 and finished 38th overall with a time of 2:09.24. Rounding out the night for WSU, Mevin Jelegat followed up her freshman and school-record in the 10,000 (33:56.49) at the Pac-12 Championships with a 36:32.27 to finish 45th.