PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington State had little trouble during Day 1 of the Portland Marriott Invite. The Cougs served right past Utah State, then completed a clean sweep of Portland.
WSU won Match 1 against the Aggies by scores of 25-8, 25-12, 27-29, 25-18 before roasting the Pilots 25-17 in each of three sets.
Against Utah State, the Cougars compiled 14 service aces, the second-most in a single match in program history.
Three straight blocks from Charity Bradley, Jocelyn Urias and Hannah Pukis fueled Wazzu (4-1) to a 12-3 start, and it didn’t look back, besides in the second set, when USU garnered a slight edge in a back-and-forth affair.
Alexis Dirige logged three aces in the fourth, propelling WSU to a wide margin early, which they retained.
Hannah Pukis finished with 42 assists and six blocks; Pia Timmer had a career-high 17 kills; Magda Jehlarova chipped in nine blocks and eight kills and Urias and Bradley slapped nine kills apiece.
Assisted by Portland errors, WSU controlled the pace from the outset of Match 2. Charity Bradley had a career-best 11 kills on a .381 mark; Pukis dished 30 assists and Dirige had a match-high 15 digs.
UI splits in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Idaho volleyball was swept by Portland, then swept Utah State at the Portland Marriot Invite.
The Vandals (2-3) lost the first match to the Pilots by scores of 25-14, 26-24, 29-27 before cruising past the Aggies, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.
In Match 1, UI was upended by way of three long-lasting Portland runs. The Pilots (3-1) scored 10 of 13 points midway through the first, but UI jumped out to a 23-18 advantage in Game 2. That was before Portland constructed an 8-1 run to close it out in overtime.
In the third, the Vandals forced overtime again after going down 21-10. UI had a 25-24 lead, but Portland clamped down in the game’s extra points.
Kennedy Warren led UI with 10 kills on a .333 percentage. Donnee Janzen logged 20 assists.
It wasn’t as close against Utah State (0-6). The Vandals assembled crushing sets in each frame to blow past the Aggies.
Warren again led the way with 10 kills, while Emily Smith also had 10 on a .348 attacking mark.
Idaho closes the tournament with a 10:30 a.m. bout against local-rival Washington State.
L-C tops Whitworth for fifth straight win
Lewis-Clark State senior outside hitter Brooke Kaawa logged her third double-double of the season to lead the Warriors to a four-set victory against Division III foe Whitworth, L-C’s fifth straight match victory.
The Warriors (7-4) won by scores of 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22.
“That’s big-time,” L-C coach Shaun Pohlman said of Kaawa’s 15-kill, 25-dig day. “We needed her to step up and be a six-rotation player and stay in it. If we can keep getting that out of her day-in and day-out, it will be pretty fun to see her develop and grow over the course of the season.”
L-C capitalized on Whitworth errors and strung together rallies in spurts to keep the Pirates at bay. The Warriors blocked 11 and had nine aces.
Tori Edwards chipped in 10 kills and Morgan Ness nine. Denise Elder had five blocks. Whitworth’s Emiko Kahler led all players with 16 kills.
The Warriors get a week off, then will stay at home for a match against Walla Walla on Friday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCERSeattle U 3, Idaho 0
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s soccer team got hit early by Seattle U striker Jessie Ray, whose two early goals proved insurmountable as the Vandals dropped to 2-3.
The Redhawks (3-0-2) outshot UI by five in the first half and in all, had 13 attempts at the net to the Vandals’ eight.
Seattle keeper Madison Waguespack logged four saves, and UI’s Avrie Fox one in a match that saw 27 total fouls called.
On four attempts, Ray scored twice, once in the 12th and another time 21 minutes later. The first was on a Vandals defensive mix-up.
Seattle U 3 0—3
Idaho 0 0—0
Seattle U — Jessie Ray (Kelsey Crosby), 12th.
Seattle U — J. Ray, 33rd.
Seattle U — Rakel Leosdottir (Michele Adam), 41st.
Shots — Seattle U 13; Idaho 8.
Saves — Seattle U: Madison Waguespack 4; Idaho: Avrie Fox 1.