Men’s basketball
No. 7 LCSC at Montana Western
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. Pacific today, Dillon, Mont.
Records: L-C 26-3 overall, 14-3 Frontier Conference. Western 11-17 overall, 4-13 FC.
Players: With eight assists in his last outing, Damek Mitchell broke his own single-season record from the year before with a new LCSC standard for assists in a season (195). A number of those assists have gone to Josiah Westbrook, Trystan Bradley and Travis Yenor, all of whom are averaging more than 12 points. The Bulldogs are led by James Jones’ 16.3 points per game.
Game themes: The Warriors wrapped up the FC title outright with a win two nights ago, so they really could coast to the finish line here in their final regular-season contest. The key word being “could.” They won’t, because coach Austin Johnson prides himself on getting the best out of his team in every outing — which is a big reason why the Warriors seem a lock to make a deep run in the NAIA tournament.
Women’s basketball
No. 21 LCSC at No. 19 Montana Western
Tipoff: 4:30 p.m. Pacific today, Dillon, Mont.
Records: L-C 18-9 overall, 10-7 Frontier Conference. Western 19-9, 12-5 FC.
Players: Lewis-Clark State’s Kiara Burlage and Jamie Nielson both average double figures for the Warriors. Combined, they pour in 26.4 ppg. Western is led by Shannon Worster and Savanna Bignell’s 9.8 ppg.
Game themes: Both the Warriors and Bulldogs have something to play for. If the Bulldogs win, they can clinch at least a share of the FC title (and an outright crown if Carroll loses its finale). If the Warriors win, they can finish as high as third. A loss for L-C, however, could put it into fourth in the league.