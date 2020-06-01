Amid the outcry about the killing of Minneapolis’ George Floyd, coaches and athletes have taken to social media in recent days to express their feelings and thoughts about what has been going on throughout the United States.
That’s been no different in this region, as Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, and Idaho football coach Paul Petrino, Washington State soccer player Mykiaa Minniss, Washington State men’s basketball player Noah Williams and Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson all have went on to Twitter the past few days to express their outrage.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin seven days ago after Floyd allegedly attempted to use a $20 bill that an employee in a store thought was a counterfeit. Chauvin and three other officers who were on the scene were fired the day after the incident, and Chauvin was charged Thursday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his part in the incident.
Johnson, who in his second season in Lewiston led the Warriors to the No. 3 ranking in the country at one point before they finished No. 7, said in a Twitter post Saturday people should invest in relationships in their communities.
“hurting for our country and the communities impacted by the very real/tragic/disgusting injustices of our world,” he said. “there are too many to list. Praying for hearts and minds to be changed in a way that allows us all to see each other as image bearers of a loving and Holy God. i am frustrated and humbled by my inability to add more to the current discourse.”
Johnson then ends his statement with two words: “LOVE WINS.”
Khalil Stevenson, a junior guard on the LCSC men’s team, tweeted Thursday six words that summed up his feelings: “Don’t fake like y’all care today.”
Petrino, who is preparing for his eighth season leading the Vandals, said in a statement released on Twitter on Saturday that things need to change in society.
“We must all have the courage and character to work towards what is right,” Petrino said. “We are all better than this and we must come together to stop racism and violence. Our prayers are with George Floyd and his family.”
Rolovich, the first-year coach who has become a beloved figure quickly in the Pullman community for his outreach, recounted an incident in 1998 after a fight broke out after a City College of San Francisco football game where his black teammates protected him from an incident.
“If I told you I wasn’t nervous, I would by lying to you,” Rolovich said Sunday in a tweet. “I had to run the reservoir next to James Cotton, get sacked on the scout team by Canary Knight, and try to complete passes on James Merritt. But in time, respect was earned because it wasn’t about color, it was about the team and hopefully getting our shot at the next level.
“And to do that, we understood we had to do it together.”
Rolovich said the Minneapolis event rocked him.
“It was a good vs. evil event,” he continued. “I believe in good. I also believe evil will lose.”
Williams, a sophomore on the Cougars’ men’s basketball team, tweeted a link Thursday to a Seattle Times story that recounted a June 2018 incident in which he and a friend had a run-in with a King County sheriff’s deputy.
Junior defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle, a reserve on the 2019 Cougar football team, took his anger a step further.
“PSA College coaches: A statement is not enough,” McDougle tweeted late Sunday. “Y’all have been benefiting from the hard work of young African-American men your entire careers I need to be seeing some donations and if it really took 6 days for you to address what’s going on you’re just trying to save face.”
Minniss, a sophomore defender on the WSU women’s soccer team who scored the game-winning goal in overtime to beat No. 5 South Carolina and lift the team to the national semifinal round, posted on Twitter on Sunday that she will not be silenced by what is taking place.
“Do you hear us now?,” she asked. “Do you feel our pain? Will there ever be a rainbow after the rain?????
“Oh but wait, I’m just another black division one athlete who needs to shut up and play. Another black girl who needs to ignore the harassment that comes along with this. Another black person in society.
“I will not have it. My platform is a gift and I intend to educate and make a difference in this unjust world starting at Washington State University.
“Until I can breathe again……”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.