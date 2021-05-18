Brian McElroy’s debut in Mixed Martial Arts was delayed more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic.
But he made it worth the wait.
The Clarkston High School track and field coach won by a quick first-round knockout in a welterweight bout as the Lewiston-based Team Execution went 3-0 in amateur fights Saturday in the latest Conquest of the Cage at Northern Quest Resort & Casino at Airway Heights, Wash.
Jerrod Fisher of Team Execution won by second-half knockout at heavyweight, and Dimitri Morales prevailed by second-round head-kick knockout at bantamweight.
McElroy has been training with the Team Execution-affiliated Arnett’s Martial Arts America gym for two years and had been scheduled to make his MMA debut in April 2020. As it turned out, he received twice as much MMA education as he’d planned before making the plunge.
“I fell in love with the process, and part of that is fighting,” he said by phone after his bout. Following the cancellation last year, “I continued training, and it led up to this moment. Very happy to win the first. It’s the beginning of a journey.”
He dedicated his win to gym founder Frank Arnett, who died in July 2020. Frank’s son, Austin, has taken over as coach and couldn’t help but be impressed by McElroy’s first bout.
“He put the guy down with a left hook, and the ref jumped in and stopped it there,” he said. “It didn’t take much.”
Morales, 17, facing a significantly older opponent, improved to 1-1 with what Arnett called “the knockout of the night.”
“It was one of the craziest knockouts I’ve seen in a long time,” he said. “He faked like he was going to kick the guy low, and he threw his kick to the head, which is a pretty high-level technique.”
Fisher improved to 6-0 and plans to make his pro debut this summer, somewhere in the Pacific Northwest, Arnett said. He used a left hook to score his knockout.
COLLEGE TENNISWarriors sign two
The Lewis-Clark State tennis program announced the signing ot two players, including one from India.
Rajvi Panchal will join the L-C women’s team, and Austin Swing of Middleton, Idaho, is a new member of the mens’ squad.
Panchal is a two-time state champion, and Swing won the Idaho state crown in 2019.