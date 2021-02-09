Organizers of the annual Seaport River Run in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley announced Monday that its 2021 race will be conducted on a strictly virtual basis as a concesssion to the coronavirus pandemic.
Entrants may time themselves on one of the two actual Seaport courses — 5 or 10 kilometers — or cover the same distance elsewhere.
After completing the race, they’ll post photos from smart devices to display their course routes and times on the Seaport River Run page of the raceentry.com website.
The huge Bloomsday Run in Spokane took a similar approach last year.
The 2020 Seaport, originally scheduled for April 25, was postponed to July 25 before being canceled altogether because of the pandemic. This year’s version had been slated for April. 24.
With the altered format, enrants have until April 29 to submit their times.
“We’ve had a loyal group of runners, walkers and racers over the lifetime of this great event,” said Tim Baker, director of Lewiston Parks and Recreation. “We want to ensure that all of our participants can still enjoy this event wherever they might live.”
The beneficiary of registration fees and T-shirt sales is the same one that had been chosen for 2020: Lewis-Clark Valley YoungLife.
Online entries are being accepted on the raceentry.com site. Runners may also register in person or by mail at the Lewiston Community Center.
Participants will receive a race bib, a T-shirt, course map and alternative course options. The top 10 finishers in each age category will have times posted in the Lewiston Tribune.
The Seaport generally draws 600 to 800 runners, and this will be its 43rd edition.
AUTO SPORTSEC Enterprises unveils plan
Lewiston motorsports entrepreneur Eric Christiansen released a planned schedule of events this year Monday for his new EC Enterprises Motorsports Park located at the base of the Lewiston Hill.
Highlights include demolition derbies, traditional motorcycle races, and a “horsepower vs. horse power” event pitting motorcycles against live horses.
All dates are tentative.
Feb. 28 — Gran Prix Motorcycle Team Race
March 20-21 — Outdoor Motocross race on the Track148 MX Track
April 10-11 — Outdoor Motocross, Track148
April 24 — Lewiston Supercross at the new Freedom Northwest Arena, inside the EC Motorsports Park
May 8 — Smash Bash Demolition Derby at the Freedom Northwest Arena
May 22-23 — Outdoor Motocross, Track148
June 13 — Motorcycle Hillclimb
July 3 — Horsepower vs. Horse power
July 23-24 — Lewiston Supercross, at the Freedom Northwest Arena
Aug. 14 — Smash Bash Demolition Derby, at the Freedom Northwest Arena
Oct. 16-17 — Outdoor Motocross, Track148
Nov. 14 — Grand Prix Motorcycle Race